oxBlocks Game for iOS Introduces Children to Computer Programming

Moscow, Russia – Independent developer Denis Smolev today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of oxBlocks 2.1.1, the important update to his educational game for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. oxBlocks unique gaming framework is the perfect way to introduce children to the important computer programming concepts of loops and conditionals.

oxBlocks is today’s game for tomorrow’s programmers and is designed for children who haven’t had previous exposure to computer programming and app development. Budding programmers watch their programs run step-by-step, then they debug the code, finally reaching the program code’s exit. The game starts simply but becomes more challenging with every new level.

“Exposing today’s children to computer programming is more important now than it ever has been, there is a severe lack of qualified candidates for technology jobs,” says oxBlocks creator Denis Smolev. “oxBlocks is designed to introduce concepts like computer programming to kids in an easy-to-understand and entertaining way. The app makes learning programming fun!”

oxBlocks lessons are self-paced and self-teaching. The app makes it easy for the whole family to learn and master basic computer science concepts. The game’s engaging method of learning allows parents to sit down with kids and learn alongside their offspring. Players can drag and drop program instructions into the correct order to complete each level, allowing them to move onto the next challenge.

Features Include:

* Introduces programming concepts

* Self-paced learning

* Players walk through programs step-by-step

* Easy to follow

* Fun for the whole family

* High score table

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) concern the education policies and curriculum choices in today’s schools, designed to improve our children’s competitiveness in science and technology development. Their advancement has huge implications for workforce development. Educational games like oxBlocks are important tools in the advancement of STEM training among young children.

What’s New in Version 2.1.1:

* High Score Table

* Messaging Functionality

* Updated for iOS 12

* Added Compatibility for the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

oxBlocks is compatible with Apple’s Game Center allowing players to challenge friends, check leaderboards, and their achievements. Competition spurs players to do their best, enjoying the learning process along the way.

Users can customize their in-game profile, creating their own unique user name and their favorite photo. Players can also send messages to other players, boasting of their programming prowess or spurring on others to higher levels.

“oxBlocks is an effort on my part to spur children to learn more about app development, encouraging them to follow a technological education track as they grow older,” shares Denis. “The game also allows parents to get involved in the learning process. I plan to continue to update oxBlocks, providing new challenges to the application developers of the future”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* Universal Application

* 34.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

oxBlocks 2.1.1 is only $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount on other currencies) and is available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. An Android version is also available through the Google Play Store. Review redeem codes are available to qualified journalists upon request.

Developer Denis Smolev is a postgraduate student of Moscow State Technological University “Stankin” (MSTU Stankin). He believes the world becomes a better place if it has more developers. Less politicians, more developers. We must save the next generation from the wrong choice. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Denis Smolev. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

