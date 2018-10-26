DEVONthink 2.10.2 updated for macOS Mojave

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies updates its smart document and information manager DEVONthink with interface fixes for mac OS Mojave, support for Fujitsu ScanSnap Home, and a modernized web server. It also improves Evernote import, email archiving, and drag-and-drop with e.g. Tinderbox. All four editions also receive additional improvements and bug fixes. The updates are free and recommended for all users.

DEVONthink is DEVONtechnologies’ document and information management solution for the Mac. It supports a large variety of file formats and stores them in a database enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). Many document formats can be directly viewed and edited, PDFs annotated. DEVONnote is DEVONthink’s little sibling with a reduced feature set targeted at users with notetaking-centric needs.

Sophisticated organization tools, AI-based techniques that handle even the largest collections, and numerous integration options make DEVONthink the work environment of choice for researchers, lawyers, and educators. With its fast, reliable, and secure synchronization users keep their data available on all their Macs and iOS devices. DEVONthink To Go for iPad and iPhone completes the DEVONthink ecosystem.

* Keep your data together in one place

* Scan your paper, archive your email

* Let artificial intelligence help you file your data

* Sync your data to all your devices, fast and secure

* Share your data with anyone, whether they use Mac or PC

New in DEVONthink 2.10.2:

The latest update for DEVONthink and DEVONnote brings compatibility adjustments for macOS Mojave. Among a row of other changes it fixes visual glitches in panels, menus, and the scan window.

In addition, DEVONthink Pro Office 2.10.2 supports Fujitsu’s new ScanSnap Home application. It recognizes incoming scans and converts them to searchable PDF documents if needed. The built-in webserver has been modernized, too. It makes better use of fast network connections for serving Mac and PC users connecting to its databases via web sharing.

DEVONthink now preserves checkboxes in notes imported from Evernote and better supports ebook metadata. The update also enhances drag-and-drop with third-party applications like Eastgate Tinderbox. Users doing a lot of research will notice that jumping to search hits in documents with highlighted text is easier too.

On the sync side DEVONthink 2.10.2 lets users import databases from sync locations by double-clicking them in the sync preferences. The update also makes the progress indication while verifying or cleaning sync stores more comprehensive and improves the handling of indexed files as well as the reliability of the synchronization in general.

DEVONnote 2.10.2 receives the relevant enhancements and bug fixes from its siblings, too.

The updates for all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote are free for existings users and highly recommended.

System requirements:

* OS X Yosemite or later

Availability and Pricing:

All editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote for the Mac can be downloaded from www.devontechnologies.com and be test-driven for free before they need to be licensed. DEVONthink Personal as well as all editions of DEVONagent are also available in the App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased in bundles with DEVONagent for attractive bundle prices in DEVONtechnologies’ online shop. DEVONthink To Go for iOS is available through the iOS App Store.

* DEVONthink Pro Office: US $149.95

* DEVONthink Pro: US $79.95

* DEVONthink Personal: US $49.95 (App Store: $49.99)

* DEVONnote: US $24.95 (App Store: $24.99)

More information:

Customers find more information about our apps on the DEVONtechnologies website. Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann, DEVONtechnologies’ President, also posts news, opinions, previews, and public betas in the company blog Devonian Times.

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, USA. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 DEVONtechnologies LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

