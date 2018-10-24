Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today released PopChar X 8.5, an improved version of the company’s award-winning tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts. PopChar X 8.5 improves support for Mojave, particularly for Dark Mode. If you use your Mac in Dark Mode, you now have the choice to see PopChar’s character table in a traditional black-on-white view as on paper or a light-on-dark view that blends perfectly with the dark appearance. Since this is a matter of taste, the preferred style can be changed in PopChar’s preferences.

PopChar now also contains fine-tuned color adjustments of colors, such as highlight colors in both Light and Dark Mode, and it works around an issue where PopChar could not be reliably activated in Mojave. Since some of the improvements in the new version are important for Mojave, PopChar 8.5 is now the recommended minimum version of PopChar for anyone who is running Mojave or plans to upgrade to Mojave.

Finally, PopChar X 8.5 contains fixes and workarounds for user-reported issues and improves overall compatibility and stability on all versions of macOS. Visit Ergonis Software’s website to learn more about the changes in this release and to download the new version.

PopChar solves a problem faced by every technologist and multi-lingual worker. Inserting special characters into application documents can be frustrating and results in a steady loss of productivity. With PopChar, thousands of special characters are only a few clicks away. Just pop up the PopChar window, click the desired character, and the character appears in your current document right away.

System Requirements:

Requires Mac OS X 10.6 or newer and is recommended for macOS Mojave (10.14).

Availability and Ordering:

PopChar X 8.5 can be purchased securely on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to PopChar X 8.5 is free for anyone who purchased a license for PopChar X 8 or for PopChar X 7 on or after September 1st 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site. Instead of purchasing PopChar separately, customers can save money by ordering the Ergonis Productivity Bundle, which also includes the text expander Typinator and the keyboard shortcut helper KeyCue.

Ergonis Software

PopChar X 8.5

Download PopChar X

Purchase PopChar X

Screenshot (Main Window)

Screenshot (Darker mode)

Ergonis Software develops ergonomic and intuitive software that boosts the productivity of Mac and PC users. Ergonis Software, a privately held company founded in 2002, is headquartered in Perg, Austria. Copyright 2002-2018 Ergonis Software Gmbh. All Rights Reserved. Ergonis products are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Ergonis Software GmbH. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



