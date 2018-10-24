Nisus Software, Inc. Releases Nisus Writer Pro 3

Solana Beach, California – Nisus Software, Inc. has announced the release of Nisus Writer Pro 3, a significant upgrade to its professional word processor for macOS. New features in Nisus Writer Pro 3 include split view, a redesigned UI and palette system, an upgraded full screen view, printable comments and tracked changes, even more powerful find and replace, icons updated for retina displays, cloud sync for almost all settings, a new formatting examiner palette, typewriter scrolling, a new notes view, macOS Mojave compatible, and over 300 new features, fixes, and enhancements.

“This release adds many commonly requested features” said CEO Jerzy Lewak. “We have also added numerous improvements that we ourselves have found useful. For over 25 years we have developed software which supports our users’ creativity. This new version includes exciting features which will help our customers be even more creative in their writings.”

The new features add to an already rich feature set that includes an intuitive interface, multilingual text support, powerful find and replace, easy to use style system, cross-references, bookmarks, table of contents, indexing, and a native file format (RTF) that almost any word processor can read.

System Requirements

* Requires Mac OS 10.11 or later

Pricing and Availability

Nisus Writer Pro 3 is available now at the Nisus web store and the Mac App Store for only $65.00 (USD). An upgrade version is available for $45.00 and an academic version is $55, both available from the Nisus store.

