iPhone XR Guidebook – eBook released for iPhone XR and iOS 12

Poole, United Kingdom – Tap Guides is today delighted to announce its latest book: iPhone XR Guidebook. Brought to you by the expert team at Tap Guides, and written by best-selling technology author Thomas Anthony, iPhone XR Guidebook is packed with top tips and in-depth tutorials. You’ll uncover the history of the iPhone’s development from 2007 to 2018, learn about iPhone XR features such as Face ID, discover how to use iOS 12 and its built-in apps, plus much more.

With the largest LCD display ever shipped in an iPhone, the same camera lens included with the iPhone XS, and the most powerful chip ever included in a smartphone, the iPhone XR is an incredible piece of technology. Arguably, it’s also the most beautiful, coming in six bold color choices: white, black, blue, coral, yellow, and product red. iPhone XR Guidebook explores this amazing new smartphone, and unveils everything you need to know about iOS 12. By the time you’ve finished reading iPhone XR Guidebook you’ll be a pro in nearly everything iPhone and iOS related.

Inside you’ll discover:

* The history of the iPhone

* The exclusive features of iPhone XR

* Detailed app tutorials

* The secrets of mastering mobile photography

* How to edit photos

* Essential Settings and configurations

* Troubleshooting tips

Device Requirements:

* Available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac & Kindle Devices

* Print Length: 522 Pages

Pricing and Availability:

iPhone XR Guidebook is $3.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the iBookstore in the Computers category.

Tap Guides

iPhone XR Guidebook

Screenshots (zip)

Press Kit (zip)

Cover

Launched in 2015, Tap Guides Ltd publishes eBooks and interactive apps that teach users how to use their iOS devices. Tap Guides most notable book to date is the iPad Pro Guidebook. Copyright (C) 2018 Tap Guides Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



