Graphic Inspector Now Supports macOS Mojave: Image Preflight Tool

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Graphic Inspector 2.4.1, a compatibility update to company’s quality control solution for images and vector graphic files. Graphic Inspector can check entire folders of documents for potential problems according to specific workflow requirements. The app is the only tool on the market that lets graphics industry professionals inspect both raster images and Adobe Illustrator documents.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to the licensed users. While BatchOutput XLS is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future.

“I’m surprised no one else thought of it before: to display every bit of useful information about vector or raster graphic files and flag the ones that match rules you define,” writes Jay Nelson in Layers magazine. “With its combination of price, utility, and thoughtful design, Graphic Inspector is a rare gem.”

Graphic Inspector is designed to help users of any trade, whether it’s print, prepress, web design, electronic publishing or digital photography. For example, users can quickly locate files whose color mode is CMYK, format – TIFF, resolution is below 300 dpi, ICC profile isn’t “US Web Coated” and so on.

Graphic Inspector offers the following key features:

* Check multiple images and vector files for potential problems

* Customizable checkup presets

* Common checks such as resolution, color mode, ICC profile and file size

* Professional prepress checks: spot colors, fonts in vector files, image compression and more

* Search image EXIF, IPTC and GPS metadata

Pricing and Availability:

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix web site for $19.95 (USD), as well as from authorized resellers. Graphic Inspector is free with purchase of PDF Checkpoint or InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 ($10 to upgrade from version 1). Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.7-10.14.

Zevrix Solutions

Graphic Inspector 2.4.1

Download Graphic Inspector

Purchase Graphic Inspector

Screenshot

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



