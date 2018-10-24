First App Designed to help Moms shape their Babies’ Palates

Tarrytown, New York – Rockne Production LLC today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of FlavorBaby 1.0, the company’s free, baby taste planner and tracker app developed exclusively for iPhone. Backed by years of research, FlavorBaby is an evidence-based approach to shaping a baby’s taste preferences that utilizes the natural process of Early Flavor Learning. It begins during pregnancy, extends through breastfeeding, formula feeding, weaning and continues to toddler age.

Unlike other pregnancy, nutrition, baby trackers and baby weaning apps, FlavorBaby is designed to guide your baby’s taste development, so that they grow to become healthy, adventurous eaters who like and prefer the flavors of vegetables for life. The app divides vegetables into four major flavor families and then provides moms with a “Flavor the Day,” giving her the flexibility to choose the vegetable she prefers from within that day’s flavor family:

* Sweet

* Buttery + Mild

* Earthy + Grassy

* Bitte + Spicy

FlavorBaby is also organized by life stage and provides daily flavor suggestions and information that matches baby’s needs during each important phase of Early Flavor Learning:

* Pregnancy

* Breastfeeding

* Formula feeding

* Veggie primer (weaning)

* Early eater (usually 6 to 9 months)

* Toddler (10 to 20 months)

During pregnancy and breastfeeding, the mother eats the day’s suggested vegetable providing her baby with a taste exposure in utero or via breast milk. During all other phases, the baby eats (or tastes) the day’s vegetable, sometimes in puree form, depending on life stage.

Science has confirmed that children can learn to like and prefer the flavors of vegetables at a very early age especially during pregnancy, as a breastfed or formula-fed infant, during weaning and up through toddler age. FlavorBaby is designed to guide parents through this process making Early Flavor Learning easy and fun. Plus, our methodology is plant-based (because vegetables are difficult for kids to love) so it’s perfect for moms who prefer vegetarian and vegan diets.

The FlavorBaby app allows parents to choose the vegetables they like best, so they can customize their (and your child’s) experience. That way the flavors they share with their child during EFL better match those of the foods they’ll prepare for them later in life. FlavorBaby is visually-based (like Instagram) and contains photos and cooking methods for 44 vegetables, and has simple, delicious recipes for each, including recipes for baby food puree.

The app can be personalized with your child’s name and photo and up to three children can be added. There’s also a Trial Tracker feature so mom’s can track how many times their baby has tried a vegetable and whether or not they liked it, plus, a shopping list feature and a color-coded, monthly overview to track overall progress as well.

Motherhood is a job like no other. Moms are tasked with every responsibility to set up a successful life for their children, and at times it can feel overwhelming. We hope that FlavorBaby helps to lighten mom’s load when it comes to nourishing and teaching their babies about healthy flavors.

