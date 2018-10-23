Xojo 2018 Release 3 Is Now Available; Adds Support For Mojave Dark Mode

Austin, Texas – Xojo, Inc., the company that has enabled over 360,000 developers to build native cross-platform applications, today announced the availability of Xojo 2018 Release 3. Xojo is a rapid application development tool for making apps for the desktop (macOS, Windows and Linux), web, iOS, and Raspberry Pi. With over 120 improvements, this release has some exciting updates, including support for macOS Mojave Dark Mode, Windows improvements, and incremental compilation for 64-bit and ARM.

Xojo is the best environment for professional developers, citizen developers and hobbyists alike. Xojo applications compile to machine code for greater performance and security. Xojo uses native controls so apps look and feel right on each platform. Since one set of source code can be used to support multiple platforms, development is 10 times faster than traditional tools. Xojo comes with a drag and drop user interface builder and one straightforward programming language for development.

“When Mojave Dark Mode was announced we knew it would be an aesthetic option our developers would want,” commented Xojo Founder and CEO, Geoff Perlman. “We are pleased to deliver Dark Mode support for the Xojo IDE itself and compiled apps. In addition, this release has some big features like incremental compilation and Windows updates for better accuracy and speed. This release definitely has a lot of new updates and continues on Xojo’s promise to deliver a modern, reliable development tool.”

Xojo 2018 Release 3 includes:

* macOS Mojave Dark Mode support for the Xojo IDE and your own apps

* Windows improvements:

* Now using native Label control for better performance

* More accurate text rendering

* Incremental Compilation for 64-bit and ARM enables faster debug builds

* iOS projects now work with Xcode 10 and iOS 12 Simulator

* SQLite updated to 3.24.0

* New Documentation Wiki

Xojo 2018 Release 3 is available now. Xojo is free to use for learning and development. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit Xojo online.

Xojo 2018 Release 3

Xojo Download

Xojo Purchase

Screenshot

Xojo, Inc. was founded with the idea that software development should be accessible to anyone. With traditional tools, creating software applications can be a very complicated process, but using Xojo anyone can learn to create high quality, native apps for the desktop, web, mobile and Raspberry Pi. With users all over the world, Xojo apps can be found in every conceivable category – from commercial software applications to use in governments, universities, businesses, and the Fortune 500. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Xojo, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, iPad and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

