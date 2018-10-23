Cocoatech Releases Path Finder 8.3 (macOS Mojave Edition)

San Francisco, California – Cocoatech is pleased to announce the release of Path Finder 8.3, a free update of their popular file browser for users running macOS Mojave 10.14. Path Finder allows you to view hidden files, compare, merge and synchronize folders, batch rename and batch select files, use Dual Pane and full keyboard navigation to browse your file system and much more. Path Finder is one of the oldest software on the macOS market (*first released in 2001) and boasts a large and loyal userbase. The application is extremely customizable and allows you to work how you want. Become a master of file management with Path Finder 8.3!

What’s new:

* Path Finder 8.3 now brings the much anticipated support for macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode.

Path Finder 8 lays the foundation for a total redesign and rewrite of the very powerful file manager. Estimated 40% of the internal code is new. The big new thing in version 8 are the way modules are organized and used within the new and flexible modules structure. You can put as many modules in a single window as you need, they can be arbitrarily arranged, dismissed, closed and dragged out of the window. They can be assigned to either left or right pane and they are extensively customizable (light mode only). With new module structure, Path Finder probably becomes the most configurable and flexible Mac application on the market.

Supported Languages:

Path Finder supports Chinese, Czech, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Swedish languages.

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.11 or newer

Pricing and Availability:

You can try Path Finder for free for 30 days with all the features available to you during that period. Path Finder costs $40.00 (USD) for a single user license applicable for up to 3 user-owned computers, and $20.00 (USD) when upgrading from version 7. The software is available for purchase from the Cocoatech online store or from within the application itself. Volume license discounts available.

Path Finder 8.3

Read more about Path Finder 8 History

Download Free Trial (dmg)

Screenshot

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Cocoatech LLC is a privately funded software company founded in 2001 by Steve Gehrman. Steve has over 20 years as a software developer, and founded Cocoatech with the intention of bringing this experience to the Mac platform. Copyright 2008-2018 Cocoatech, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Finder are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



