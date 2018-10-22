mDecks Music releases Mapping Tonal Harmony Pro 7.2.5 for macOS

Coral Springs, Florida – mDecks Music LLC is pleased to announce the release of Mapping Tonal Harmony Pro 7.2.5, an important update to their interactive music theory app for macOS. Mapping Tonal Harmony Pro was developed exclusively to study tonal harmony, cadences, chords and chord-scales, all accompanied by 7 workbooks to teach and study tonal harmony.

Mapping Tonal Harmony Pro has been envisioned as auxiliary material in the study of Tonal Harmony. The main objective of this app is to provide the student, teachers, composers and/or songwriters with a tool that will aid them in hearing, analyzing, foreseeing and composing harmonic progressions without struggle, in all keys alike. Study Tonal Harmony in different styles: Classical, Jazz, Rock/Pop, Blues, Gospel, Contemporary and more.

The map has seven levels of complexity, from the basic diatonic neighborhood advanced secondary functions in major and minor modes and is viewable in all 12 keys and enharmonic spellings, plus a functional view (relative to the tonic). Each level is also accompanied by its respective workbook available at mDecks.com for further study and research.

Create your own progressions and workouts or download progressions book files with, tonal harmony progressions, jazz theory progressions and workouts, or entires song progressions. View their harmonic analysis in different formats which you can view in any key and print:

7 Map Levels:

1) Basic Diatonic functions

2) IIIm and Deceptive Cadences

3) SubV7 and Neapolitan sixth (N6)

4) Secondary Dominants

5) Blues and other modes

6) Advanced Secondary Dominants

7) Complete Map with all functions

10 Map Layouts for different styles:

1) Jazz Standard

2) Blues

3) Late Baroque – Early Classical

4) Late Classical

5) Romanticism

6) Pop/Rock

7) Gospel

8) Contemporary Pop/Rock

9) Quartal Music

10) All Possibilities

9 Staff Layout Templates (and you can create your own):

1) Full Analysis

2) Analysis without scales

3) Omit Functional Analysis

4) Only Functional Analysis

5) Lead Sheet Standard

6) Lead Sheet Large

7) Lead Sheet Small

8) Smaller Tonal Harmony Worksheet

9) Tonal Harmony Worksheet

Version 7.2.5 sports a new Reharmonizer to create a reharmonization of the current progression. There are also new Play-along Styles: These new styles (starting with Z) will favor playing all the chord changes in the progression at all times. The other styles use a more loose approach, sometimes leaving some chord changes out to balance spacing in the bass & piano accompaniment. There is also new Auto-Spacing. Users can enable auto-spacing (progression panel’s top menu) to automatically space chords appart avoiding overlapping in dense scores. Disable auto-spacing to evenly space quarter notes and measures. Play-along style now changes atuomatically to the default for that song when loading.

Play-along in different Styles such as Jazz, Blues, Bossa, Rock/Pop. Choose tempo, adjust volumes, reverb, or apply a limiter to any of the instruments. Mapping Tonal Harmony will play the functions using 3 to 6 voices, resolve voice-leading, add tensions for jazz using customizable voicing creation rules or using just chord-tones for classical progressions. You can adjust the volume of each voice independently, and use a bass sound on the lowest note if you like.

Create workouts in just one click to practice progressions in all twelve keys. View the voicings in standard music notation or in the piano keyboard. View the chord-scale and identify chord-tones, tensions and avoid notes. The score editor has all the necessary tools to create a complete song-form, including sections, repeats, DS. al Coda, Fine, First Endings, direct modulations and common-tone modulations

Save your songs to the catalog or export entire progressions-books and share them with other Mapping Tonal Harmony Pro users. Transpose your progression to any key and print it using any of the preloaded layouts or create your own.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.12 or later

* 64-bit processor

* 116.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Mapping Tonal Harmony Pro 7.2.5 is $29.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Music category.

mDecks Music

Mapping Tonal Harmony Pro 7.2.5

Purchase and Download (MAS)

Screenshot

Application Icon

mDecks Music is dedicated to the creating of music software and books for intermediate to advanced musicians. Music Theory Apps: From tonal harmony, music scales & modes to sight-reading and ear training. Study Music Theory like never before with our apps.Music Theory Books: from Decoding the Circle of Fifths, Upper Structure Triads, Tonal Harmony to Piano Technique, Doubling on Woodwinds, Rhythmic Training. Music Theory Channel on YouTube: Free Online Music Theory Lessons & Tutorials. From Reharmonization Techniques, Advanced Jazz Chord-Scales to Decoding Beethoven. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 mDecks Music LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

