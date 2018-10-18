Pixelmator Pro gets major update with AI-powered photo enhancement tools

Vilnius, Lithuania – The Pixelmator Team today released Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver, a major update to the fast and powerful image editor for Mac. The update adds support for macOS Mojave, including an all-new light appearance, Core ML-powered automatic photo enhancement, batch image processing via the Automator app, and much more.

“Users love Pixelmator Pro for making such powerful image editing tools so incredibly easy to use,” said Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of the Pixelmator Team. “And the new ML Enhance is our most powerful feature yet – it lets you dramatically improve the look of any photo with a single click, thanks to a machine learning algorithm trained on millions of professional photos.”

The new ML Enhance feature in Pixelmator Pro automatically enhances photos – balancing the colors, evening out exposure, and making changes to individual color ranges – to give you the best starting point for making your own creative edits to a photo. Powered by Core ML and developed using a carefully refined set of millions of professional photos, the machine learning algorithm analyzes photos to detect the objects they contain, then enhances their colors and brings out missing details, leaving the final creative touches to the user.

The update also brings the option to use a gorgeous light appearance, giving users an entirely new way to experience Pixelmator Pro. In addition, Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver includes a refreshed, much more native dark appearance, so the app now adapts seamlessly to the light and dark modes in macOS Mojave. And with automatic switching, Pixelmator Pro instantly updates to match the current appearance of macOS.

Automator support and five powerful, versatile actions now makes it possible to batch process images using the professional editing tools available in Pixelmator Pro. The Auto Enhance Images action uses the new ML Enhance feature to automatically improve photos, Auto White Balance Images automatically corrects white balance, Apply Color Adjustments to Images and Apply Effects to Images makes every single color adjustment and effect in Pixelmator Pro available in Automator, and Change Type of Images makes it a breeze to convert batches of images from one file format to another. So now, working with large sets of images and making repetitive edits becomes effortless.

Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver includes many other improvements, including support for colorful SVG Fonts, the new Continuity Camera, an Eraser Mode for the Pixel Paint tool, as well as a range of additional performance improvements and fixes.

Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver

Purchase and Download (MAS)

ML Enhance (Vimeo Video)

Screenshot

App Icon

Press Kit (zip)

Founded in 2007 by two brothers, Saulius Dailide and Aidas Dailide, the Pixelmator Team develops Pixelmator – the world’s most innovative image editing app for Mac and iOS. Pixelmator has been honored with numerous awards, such as the Mac App of the Year award in 2011, the iPad App of the Year award in 2014, and many more. Pixelmator for iPad was featured at the Apple Special Event in October 2014. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2007-2018 Pixelmator. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, iPhone, iPad and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



