Mailbutler lets Gmail users take back control of their inbox

Berlin, Germany – Mailbutler GmbH, creator of the leading email enhancing software, is once again redefining productivity with its latest update for Gmail. The new and improved Mailbutler extension supercharges Gmail with the must-have tools of modern emailing, providing an elegant solution to increase the flexibility and capability of Gmail, ideal for single users to handle both personal and work emails, as well as teams to share and collaborate without leaving the inbox.

Mailbutler 2.2 for Gmail features a polished look with Material Design complimenting Gmail’s new interface. The lightweight plugin packs in a versatile suite of email power-ups, providing the missing features of Gmail to optimize and streamline everyday workflow. Mailbutler’s time-saving features include read receipts, follow up reminders, scheduling, message templates, and more.

Key features at a glance:

* Tracking: Read receipts to know if, when and where your email or link has been opened

* Signatures: Professional email signature builder with templates for you and your team

* Send Later: Compose emails ahead of time and schedule for later delivery at any time

* Note & Tasks: Add to-do items and memos with email messages and get reminders on private and shared tasks

* Message Templates: Write better and faster with pre-written messages with personalized placeholder for you and your team

* Integrations: Sync emails to your favorite project manager and productivity tools

* Dashboard: Stats and insights to your email performance and productivity levels

Designed in Berlin with its secured servers located in Frankfurt, Germany, Mailbutler’s privacy-by-design rule gives Gmail users a peace of mind with its industry-leading privacy principles: “Email is the no.1 tool for business communication. Germany has one of the strictest data privacy protection laws in the world, and Mailbutler clearly demonstrates professionalism with no compromise to the service we provide.” says Fabian Jager, CTO of Mailbutler.

The latest update comes with added integration options to connect Gmail with productivity services. Users can sync their emails with popular task manager tools, such as Trello, Asana, Todoist, MeisterTask, ToodleDo, and more. Its latest integration with Slack allows users to receive notifications of their opened emails and due tasks directly in Slack.

Pricing and Availability:

Mailbutler is available as a free Chrome extension for Gmail on Chrome Web Store, or as a plugin for Apple Mail on the macOS app store.

* Essential plan: Free, up to 30 actions for Professional and Business features

* Professional plan: starting 6.50 EUR per month, unlimited Professional features and up to 30 actions for Business features

* Business plan: starting 24.95 EUR per month, unlimited access to all features

Mailbutler was founded with the vision to make the life of email users easier, and help them complete their daily tasks in the most convenient and elegant way. Their product Mailbutler is an extension for Gmail and Apple Mail which adds many powerful features like Tracking, Send Later, Signature, Message Templates, Snooze and much more to the Inbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Mailbutler GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

