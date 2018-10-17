YouTube Down Irritates Global Users – MacXDVD Software Has Useful Fixes

Chengdu, China – In responding to “YouTube not working” error across the world, MacXDVD Software, a global renowned multimedia solution provider, released useful measures to fix YouTube Internal 500 Error, blank or black YouTube screen. YouTube experienced global outage morning today with thousands of angry users swarming on social media.

When users try to access the site, they see a largely blank page with grey boxes or a black screen when loading YouTube. Some others see the Error Code 500, with the message: “500 Internal Server Error. Sorry, something went wrong.” Instead of calling 911 about YouTube being down, try the measures MacXDVD Software has just offered.

1. Clear browser’s cache and cookies that may cause HTTP 500 issues.

2. Shut down any conflicting plugins or extensions of the browser; restart or switch to another browser.

3. Shut down the bandwidth-consumed applications; recheck the internet connection and restart the router if necessary.

4. Check if YouTube is in the authorized websites in your security tool or firewall, if not, add it to the list or uninstall the blocking software.

5. Contact YouTube support by phone at 1 (650) 253-0000 or wait for the official fix from YouTube. Check more fixes on YouTube not working page.

In fact, YouTube goes down now and then, except that YouTube outages like this one are rare and typically resolved faster. During this disruption to YouTube, millions of frantic YouTube fanatics flooded Twitter posting “don’t know what to do with life”, “YouTube took my hope away”, “YouTube crashes world war 3”, and words like that. “This reveals the importance of storing the favorite YouTube videos offline to tide fans over until they can access YouTube as usual,” said Jack Han, CEO of MacXDVD Software, “to do that, users need one click only.”

MacX YouTube Helper is a 100% free tool from the company that is dedicated to capturing videos from YouTube, FaceBook, Instagram and 300 sites when it is allowed. It supports videos ranging from SD, HD 1080P, 720P, Blu-ray, to 3D, VR 360, 4K and even 8K videos. Its super fast speed and high reliability listed has it been recognized as a “must-have” free YouTube helper by prominent sites like CNET, TechRadar, and MacWorld. Whether funny cat videos or awesome Casey Neistat vlogs, users can save the whole playlists with one click.

Pricing and Availability

MacX YouTube Helper is free, safe and light. It works well with the latest macOS Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan or earlier.

MacX YouTube Helper

More Information

How to Fix YouTube Not Working

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games. Copyright (C) 2018 MacXDVD Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



