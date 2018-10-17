Influence Mobile Proves that Rewarded Engagement is the Future of Mobile

Plano, TX – (October 16, 2018) Savvy marketers of mobile apps know that getting a customer to download their product is only half the battle. The true sign of success in the space is getting users to engage, which means encouraging them to get into the habit of frequent app usage. The world of mobile advertising however has always focused on the download, leaving engagement in the hands of the app developer. Influence Mobile has flipped that on its head with a new model of advertising that rewards the customer for their engagement, and not for simply downloadingâ¦ and it is working.

The way that Rewarded Engagement works is by providing customers a reward in one app, for what they do in another app. Influence Mobile started out their company with the development of apps specifically targeted to female sports fans that also like to play games on their phone. Their âLouder Rewardsâ apps cover 140 of the most popular sports teams with an engaged base that use their apps to answer trivia questions about their team, keep up with team news, view their team roster and schedule, and earn points for real team swag.

In addition, fans can earn additional swag points not for downloading other apps, but for spending time using them. A typical reward might be for playing 35 words in a popular word game or spending a few minutes playing a match-3 game.

With this approach, the people being driven to apps by Influence Mobile are significantly more likely to become ongoing users and turn into purchasing customers at a higher rate than nearly any other comparable source. Influence Mobile is so sure of their network, that they will run a test for any new advertising customer that includes 100 new installs. If those do not translate into higher quality users than other paid advertising campaigns, then the installs are free.

Because Influence Mobile is not a download focused network, their interactions with users they send to their customers go far beyond initial touchpoints. Engagement campaigns keep rewarding customers for their use of an app for up to 365 days beyond the day of install.

Influence Mobile

AppsFlyer Performance Index

Press Kit

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a developer of pro sports themed apps that are focused on engaged and passionate female fans. With more than 290 apps covering both Android and iOS, their apps provide high quality fan interactions with over 140 different professional teams. The company is led by Daniel Todd, a long time entrepreneur in the mobile advertising space and advisor to a number of other startups. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Influence Mobile. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



