New Advanced Contact Manager Brings Powerful CRM Features to iOS

Odessa, Ukraine – Retexlab LLC is today proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Top Contacts 1.0, their advanced contact manager for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. Top Contacts brings powerful CRM features to a user’s list of contacts. Anyone can log all relevant information for each contact in the app, including information, events, tasks, and files.

A built-in calendar and to-do list help users plan and track all of the activities on their contact list. The pro version of the app automatically syncs all of the information across devices via iCloud.

“Until now, users were forced to either deal with the overly simplistic interface of the default iOS Contacts app, or they had to deal with complicated customer relationship management apps,” says Retexlab owner Denys Yevenko. “But Top Contacts combines the advantages of both apps, offering true CRM features with an easy to use interface.”

It’s easy to navigate the contact list and turn those connections into relationships. View contacts in a traditional list view, or switch to table mode to allow viewing and editing contact fields without the need to open the contact card. Top Contacts offers quick access to recent contacts, providing an easy way to call, send an email or a text message with just a few taps on the iPhone’s screen.

Top Contacts makes it easy to add tags, create groups, or color code contacts. Important contacts are easily highlighted to keep them in sight. Customizable filters allow quick access to information. Sorting by any field allows arrange contacts in any way.

Features include:

* Use groups, tags, and color markers for easy access and navigation

* Set up customizable filters to get to needed information

* View contacts in a traditional list, or try the table mode

* Edit contact fields right in the table without opening the contact card

* Link contacts to each other and track relationships

* Customize contact information card to fit all needs

* Plan and track activities via integrated Calendar

* Manage tasks with built-in To-Do list

* Attach documents and other files to your contacts

* Sync the information across devices via iCloud

* Import contacts from the Contacts app or from CSV, XLSX files

* Export contact list to PDF, CSV and XLSX files

Customizing contact cards is a snap. Users can add custom or predefined fields, remove unneeded fields. Fields and sections can be rearranged and organized to provide better structure to all information. Each field knows which type of information it can store, making it more convenient to enter data, while reducing mistakes. Contact cards support Text, Number, Date, Time, Price, Checkbox, Combobox, Phone, Email, and URL fields.

The app’s powerful calendar and to-do list is available for all contacts, providing a separate calendar (with two views), and to-do list for each contact. Reminders can be set for important events or follow up calls, and support for recurring events is available. Users can also assign tasks and events to one or many contacts, and an easy-to-use search function helps users find calendar events.

File management is made easy, as documents and other files can be attached to contacts, documents and files can be previewed directly in the app, as well as be printed or shared. Powerful iCloud features allow syncing across all supported devices, saving your data directly to your iCloud Drive, no third-party services are used. All information can be protected on the device via password, as well as Touch ID or Face ID.

By using the Top Contact app’s advanced filtering features provide customizable filters that can be configured with multiple conditions. Filter templates can be saved and applied with a single tap.

The powerful import features allow anyone to import contacts directly from the iOS Contacts app, or from CSV or XLSX files. The Pro version allows contacts to be exported to PDF, CSV, XLSX files as well as be printed to an AirPrint-compatible printer. Share contacts and documents via email or messages, or simply open them in other apps.

While Top Contacts is available as a free download, pro version features are available via a convenient in-app purchase. Pro features include the ability to sync information across all devices via iCloud, the ability to export contacts to PDF, CSV and XLSX files, and the removal of ads.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* Universal App

* 20 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Top Contacts 1.0 is free and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. An upgrade to the Pro version is $9.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available via a convenient in-app purchase. As a special limited-time app launch offer, users can upgrade to Pro at a 30% discount, for just $6.99 USD.

Based in Odessa, Ukraine, Retexlab (the new business name of Xwavesoft) is a privately owned software development company, founded in 2009. The main goal is the development of productivity tools for iOS and macOS that implement widely known and most effective productivity techniques to help our customers maximize their time, avoid burnout and get rid of procrastination. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Retexlab LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

