PDFpen 10.2 Adds Dark Mode, Smooth Scrolling and 1600% Max Zoom

San Francisco, California – Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac(R), iPhone(R) and iPad(R), has released PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10.2, an update to its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 10.2 supports dark mode in macOS 10.14 (Mojave), smoother scrolling with thumbnails appearing faster and 1600% maximum zoom.

Version 10.2 adds support for dark mode in Mojave. Document scrolling has been improved, introducing a much smoother experience. Scrolling page thumbnails appear faster than before. Documents can be zoomed in by 1600%, aiding architects, engineers and others who deal with PDF plans.

“Viewing PDFs should be effortless, even pleasant, and PDFpen and PDFpenPro deliver with the coveted dark mode introduced in Mojave and buttery smooth scrolling,” said Philip Goward, Smile founder. “Version 10.2 also helps our architect and engineer friends; now they can zoom in on their plans up to 1600%.”

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone version 3, allowing seamless editing across devices when used with Dropbox or iCloud.

PDFpen retails for US $74.95, PDFpenPro for $124.95. Family Pack licenses, which cover up to five computers in one household, are $94.95 for PDFpen and $149.95 for PDFpenPro. Office Pack licenses start at $224.95 for PDFpen (5 users) and $349.95 for PDFpenPro (5 users). Upgrades from earlier single user versions of either application are US $30, and free to users who purchased on or after January 1, 2018. Upgrades from any previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 10 are $50. Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs is found in our web store.

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10 require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and work great on macOS 10.14 (Mojave). For macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) and earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions. Demo versions are available. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are also available for purchase on Apple’s Mac App Store.

What’s New in PDFpen 10.2:

* Supports Mojave dark mode

* Smooths scrolling

* Draws thumbnails faster

* Increases maximum zoom to 1600%

* Other fixes and improvements

Features Specific to PDFpenPro:

* Export to Microsoft(R) Excel (.xlsx, .xls), Microsoft(R) PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (requires Internet connection for .pptx and PDF/A, must be a licensed user)

* Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttons

* Create and edit Table of Contents

* Convert websites into PDFs

* OCR multiple documents in batch

* Add and edit document permissions

* Automatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillable

* Gather submitted form data via backend integration

* Add and delete file attachments and annotations

* Create Portfolio documents, combining related files together

* Correct typos in OCR text layer

* OCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & Korean

Features:

* Add text, images and signatures to PDFs

* Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks

* Fill out interactive PDF forms and sign them

* Redact or erase text, including OCR text

* Search and replace, search and redact, and search and highlight text

* Export in Microsoft(R) Word format, TIFF, JPEG, PNG, and flat PDF

* Scan directly from Image Capture or TWAIN scanners

* Perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on scanned documents

* View OCR layer for proofing OCR text from scanned pages, or remove OCR layer

* Edit original images, including adjusting resolution, color depth and contrast, skew, and size of an image or scanned document

* Sign PDF forms via drawing, interactive signature fields, or AATL or self-signed certificates

* Insert and remove pages; re-order pages in a PDF with drag & drop; combine PDFs maintaining Table of Contents entries

* Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF

* Save PDFs directly to Evernote

* Preview and extract file attachments and annotations

* Record and playback audio annotations

* Copy and paste rich text; retain fonts and formatting when copying from PDFs, including columns

* Context-sensitive popup-menus enable quick edits

* Add notes and comments, print annotation summary with or without the original text

* Mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough

* Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects and text in the Library; sync Library items with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone via iCloud

* Add page numbers, bookmarks, headers and footers, line numbers and watermarks

* Apply business-related and Sign Here stamps via the Library

* Password protect a document with up to 256-bit AES encryption

* Automate PDF manipulations with AppleScript and JavaScript Automation

* Available in English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish

Requirements:

macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later

PDFpen Pricing:

US $74.95

Family Pack: $94.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)

Office Pack: starts at $224.95 for 5 users

Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpen: $30

(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2018; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

PDFpenPro Pricing:

US $124.95

Family Pack: $149.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)

Office Pack: starts at $349.95 for 5 users

Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpenPro: $30

(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2018; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

Single user upgrade from the previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 10: $50

Site licenses: PDFpen $1249.95, PDFpenPro $1624.95

Site license terms: Single contact for support; single physical address or company with fewer than 1,000 employees.

Smile Software

PDFpen 10.2

Download PDFpen

Purchase

Media Assets

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor; and PDFpen Scan+, which brings the power of scanning and OCR to your iPad and iPhone. Copyright (C) 2018 SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. All Rights Reserved. PDFpen, PDFpenPro, TextExpander, and the Smile logo are registered trademarks of SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



