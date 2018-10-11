Papercraft Hack & Slash Game – Book of Demons – pops up on Mac

Warsaw, Poland – Thing Trunk, the studio behind the unique deck-building, papercraft hack & slash, Book of Demons, just announced that the game is now playable on Mac computers. Together with Windows, both versions are now ready for download on Steam. To celebrate this, an updated trailer with new footage from the game has been released.

Book of Demons is currently in its last months of Early Access, with the final release expected to happen before the end of the year. Mac support is one of the last milestones on Thing Trunk’s roadmap, just before the planned announcement of the definitive release date.

Just like on Windows, Mac version is fully integrated with multiple Steamworks features, such as Stats, Achievements, Leaderboards and full Steam Controller support. Saved games can be moved between the platforms via Steam Cloud. For those who need an introduction to Book of Demons, the video “Book of Demons explained in 2 minutes” is an excellent start.

Book of Demons is a single-player, dark fantasy hack & slash, set in a paper world, where players fight the Archdemon’s army of darkness with magical cards instead of weapons. With the added support for the new platform, Mac gamers can now experience all of the signature features that Windows gamers have loved about Book of Demons:

* Flexiscope system to adjust quest length to your liking

* Papercraft visual art-style

* Unique card based hack & slash mechanics

Thing Trunk launched Book of Demons on Steam Early Access in July 2016 to very positive reviews and has since continued to support the game and its community with ongoing updates and bug fixes. This allowed the game to reach and hold a very positive overall review rating. A free demo of Book of Demons is available for Mac and PC on Steam.

Book of Demons is part of Thing Trunk’s Return 2 Games series, which focuses on creating memorable and engaging titles inspired by the early days of PC gaming. Fans of the series can support Thing Trunk’s future development by purchasing the R2G Supporter’s Pack DLC on Steam.

Book of Demons Minimum Requirements:

* Mac OS X Version 10.12 or higher

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Open GL 3.3 Compliant

* Storage: 1 GB available Hard Drive space

About Return 2 Games Series:

Return 2 Games is a series of original mid-core titles inspired by the golden days of desktop gaming. Thing Trunk’s plan is to build seven games in total, each unique in terms of genre and theme, but all sharing the same vision: to make deeply engaging experiences accessible.

Return 2 Games draws inspiration from the early days of desktop gaming when developers weren’t afraid to innovate, defined new genres, and created the most memorable experiences. Return 2 Games titles are designed to deeply engage in a matter of minutes. They explore powerful universal stories, like good versus evil, that are immediately familiar. Return 2 Games caters even to people who don’t play as much as they used to, who find casual games shallow and unengaging, and who can’t invest enough time into hardcore games to really enjoy them.

Thing Trunk

Book of Demons

Purchase Book of Demons on Steam (with free demo)

YouTube Video (Mac release Trailer)

YouTube Video (Book of Demons explained in 2 minutes)

Media Assets

Thing Trunk is a small game development studio based in Warsaw, Poland. The core team is comprised of seven dedicated developers. The 3 founders – Filip Starzyski, Konstanty Kalicki, and Maciej Biedrzycki – are casual game industry veterans who (despite a level of success) became disappointed with the miring trends in the market and scrapped their former brands (Codeminon and Twinbottles) to focus solely on the ambitious Return 2 Games idea. Since then they are trying to prove that making high quality, unique games is possible in a small but experienced team with lots of passion. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Thing Trunk. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



