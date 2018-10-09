WaterField Extends Exquisite Vero Leather Sleeve to MacBook Pro Laptops

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, an innovative leader in custom-fitted laptop sleeves and designer bags and cases for consumer electronics, announces the sumptuous, full-grain, distressed Vero Leather Sleeve in custom-fitted sizes for Apple MacBook Pro 13- and 15-inch models. Handcrafted from the strongest part of the hide, the leather laptop sleeve is built to last and develops a beautiful patina over time. An ultra-plush liner cushions the MacBook Pro inside. Slim and elegant, the Vero Leather Sleeve ups the style quotient for any professional.

“The first step to protecting your laptop is to have a perfectly-sized laptop case to cushion it while in transit,” explained company founder, Gary Waterfield. “The custom-fitted, Vero Leather Sleeve includes cut-outs allow you to charge your MacBook Pro with it still inside the sleeve. The interior is so soft, you’ll probably wish you could crawl in there yourself to take a nap, and the leather gets better and better looking the more you use it.”

The new Vero Leather Sleeve secures and protects the Apple MacBook Pro without zippers; a snug fit keeps the laptop inside while a leather strip on the sleeve’s base serves as a hand grip to assist with quick removal. Inside the luxurious leather sleeve, an exceptionally plush liner absorbs shock as it safeguards the laptop. Corner cut-outs allow users to charge the MacBook while the laptop remains safely inside the sleeve. Travelers passing through airport security can leave the laptop protected while it makes its way through the x-ray apparatus, thereby maximizing efficiency while minimizing potential damage.

Features at-a-glance:

* Custom-fitted to each specific laptop for a snug fit that keeps the device securely inside

* Made from one continuous piece of premium, full-grain leather taken from the butt and shoulder, the strongest part of a hide

* Ultra-plush, soft lining cushions the laptop

* Corner cut-outs permit laptop charging while the laptop is inside the case

* An extra leather strip along the bottom helps reinforce the base and acts as a hand grip to ease removal of the laptop

* TSA friendly

The Vero Leather Sleeve is available in grizzly or chocolate premium, distressed, full-grain leather. The new leather laptop sleeve is available in custom sizes for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar, as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Microsoft Laptop 2. Additional WaterField Designs bags and sleeves available for MacBooks include the SleeveCase, the Dash Sleeve, the Maxwell, the Suede Sleeve and the Outback Solo.

Pricing and Availability:

Price: $119: 13-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar, Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2. $129 ; 15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar.

Colors: Grizzly brown or chocolate distressed, full-grain leather.

Available for pre-order from the WaterField Designs online store.

Shipping begins October 19 for MacBook sizes; November 2 for Surface sizes.

Other compatible sleeves: SleeveCase ($69), Dash Sleeve ($89), Maxwell Sleeve ($99-$119), Suede Sleeve ($29), Outback Solo ($159). All products are available exclusively from the WaterField Designs online store.

WaterField Designs

Vero Leather Sleeve

Product Image

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information available at &amp;quot;Our Story”. WaterField Designs, SFBags, Vero Leather Sleeve, SleeveCase, Dash Sleeve, Maxwell Sleeve, and Outback Solo are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Copyright (C) 2018 WaterField Designs. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

