Mailbutler Welcomes Mojave Dark Mode, New Dashboard and Integrations

Berlin, Germany – Mailbutler GmbH, provider of the leading email productivity software Mailbutler for Apple Mail and Gmail, today announced the launch of version 2.2 with major updates, featuring Dark-Mode compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave, new service integrations to third-party softwares, and a freshly redesigned Dashboard.

Mailbutler 2.2 supports Apple’s macOS 10.14 Mojave, enhancing native Mail app’s functionalities with popular features such as read receipts, scheduling, snooze, signatures, and more. Optimized to suit Apple’s new system-wide Dark Mode, users will be able to have Dark or Light Mode auto-switched according to system preferences. “Mojave is the most exciting update for our team so far as it is the first macOS with official support for Mail plugins. We welcome this decision by Apple and we can’t wait for the new possibilities this will bring to our development.” said Fabian Jager, CTO, Mailbutler.

The new version also expands the list of supported integrations with productivity services. Users can now receive notifications of opened emails directly in Slack, create reminders and notes from their inbox and seamlessly sync to Trello, MeisterTask, ToodleDo, Google Tasks, among many more task manager tools. “Email and project management go hand-in-hand. Mailbutler’s integrations allow users to seamlessly bridge the gap between their inbox and task manager, streamline everyday workflow and turn emails into actionable to-do’s,” said Tobias Knobl, CEO, Mailbutler GmbH.

In addition to core optimizations, Mailbutler 2.2 also welcomes brand new advanced features to the web dashboard. Users can now further boost their inbox productivity with the new personalized dashboard, which offers detailed stat insights, productivity analytics, and email performance enhanced with Mailbutler.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.11 or higher

* macOS 10.14 Mojave compatible

* Also available for Gmail (Chrome extension)

Pricing and Availability:

Mailbutler 2.2 is available to download for free today on their website and Mac App Store. It is a freemium extension for Apple Mail and Gmail with three subscription plans available: free “Essential” plan (30 limited actions), “Professional” (6.50 EUR per month, limited actions for Business features), “Business” (24.95 EUR, unlimited features).

Mailbutler GmbH is a software company based in Berlin, Germany. Founded in 2015 by Fabian Jager and Tobias Knobl, the company’s mission is to provide elegant and intuitive solutions to maximise users’ everyday productivity. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Mailbutler GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

