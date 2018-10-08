BatchOutput for Microsoft Word Now Supports macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions announces the release of BatchOutput DOC 2.5.6, a compatibility update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Word on macOS. The only batch processing tool for Word on the Mac market, the software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks through automation of printing and professional PDF output.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to the licensed users. While BatchOutput DOC is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future.

“Love this app. It makes the process of saving collections of Word docs to PDF so much faster and easier,” writes the user Danni-L on MacUpdate. “Great configuration features, and great time-saving value.”

With BatchOutput DOC, users only need to select the Word files they wish to output and set up processing options. The software will do the rest automatically saving the time and hassle of opening and exporting each file by hand. In addition to batch printing, BatchOutput DOC allows to carry out professional PDF production directly from Word, bringing advanced PDF creation options right to the user’s fingertips:

* Print and export multiple Word documents to PDF with a single click.

* Variable output file names.

* Split Word files into single page PDFs.

* Reduce PDF file size and optimize documents for web, print and mobile devices.

* Encrypt and password-protect PDF documents.

* Change PDF color tone, brightness and other qualities.

BatchOutput DOC is a part of the Zevrix BatchOutput family of products which also includes output automation solutions for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput DOC can be purchased for $19.95 (USD) from the Zevrix Solutions website as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 and $20 from version 1. BatchOutput DOC requires Mac OS X 10.6-10.14 and Microsoft Word 2008, 2011 or 2016.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

