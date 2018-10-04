miggo Returns to Kickstarter and Goes Pro with the New Pictar Pro

Jerusalem, Israel – miggo is further enhancing the mobile photography and video experience with the introduction of Pictar Pro exclusively on Kickstarter, the same community-driven platform that helped launch its original breakthrough smartphone camera grip concept worldwide a year and a half ago. Pictar Pro unlocks smartphone possibilities (for both iPhones and Androids) to enjoy remarkable camera control and creativity not possible with the smartphone camera by itself. Starting October 2, 2018, anyone can back the development of Pictar Pro on Kickstarter.

Smartphone cameras’ potential aren’t fully realized. Most users don’t take full advantage of their smartphone’s photography tools. And controlling the smartphone’s camera is done through menus, which isn’t very convenient.

“Photography is about capturing the moment, not digging around menus to figure out the best way to capture the moment,” said Guy Sprukt of miggo. “Pictar Pro helps take control of your photography along with the best-quality video not possible with the smartphone camera alone.”

Pictar Pro offers unmatched control over the phone’s camera with four improved external camera control buttons, a ‘shark-skin’ ergonomic grip, advanced video capabilities and more.

The unique Viewfinder for the smartphone is an essential video/photo tool for shooting outside in sunny days, where the phone’s screens too bright and hard to use. QI wireless charging with internal battery keeps the smartphone charged for continuous shooting to never miss a shot. And the new Pro version is designed to be more like a Leica camera with a classic solid satin-finish brass body used in traditional cameras to offer a more substantial feel.

The heart of the system and the engine that drives Pictar Pro is Pictar App, a powerful advanced photo application for iPhones and Androids with pro-level features and user-friendly interface, which allows unmatched control over a variety of photo options at the user’s fingertips. Control shutter speed for freezing or blurring the image, ISO for cleaner pictures, Zoom to get even closer to the object, and advanced image formats: jpeg, tiff or raw for larger and more detailed files.

Turn your smartphone into a powerful video camera. Whether recording a family event or vlogging on YouTube, Pictar Pro offers advanced video capabilities and allows for professional accessories to be connected such as a tripod, microphone, LED lighting and external lenses.

And the Pictar Pro is simple as plug and play. Simply slide the phone in and start using it with the Pictar App. No need to attach anything or rely on connecting to Bluetooth nor the lightening port.

Pictar Pro fits all sizes of iPhones (from 6 to Xs and Xs Max, including all Plus models), and a wide range of selected Android and is future proofed for new smartphone models. Included are a hand strap and neck strap made from a stylish parachute cord with real leather elements, and a premium quality fabric pouch for keeping the Pro when not in use.

Rewards:

miggo has four successful crowdfunding campaigns under its belt with all products delivered to its backers. miggo chose to bring back Pictar Pro to its loyal Kickstarter community and will be providing special offers including an early-bird price starting at $119 (limited availability). Rewards will be range from $129 to $189 (USD). Pictar Pro is estimated to retail for $245, which includes the Pictar Pro unit, carrying case, neck strap, wrist strap, viewfinder, charging cable, and Pictar app. It is now available for pre-order now. Delivery estimates of the Pictar Pro are for the beginning of 2019.

miggo was established five years ago to bring photography lovers innovative and fun products that make the photography experience more enjoyable and successful. With decades of experience in product development in the field of photography, miggo develops and markets breakthrough products for smartphones, DSLR cameras, drones and action cameras. The company headquarters are located in Israel and its development center is located in the UK. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 My Miggo Group LTD. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

