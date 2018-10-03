A flexible paywall in the iOS News Apps from PressPad

Krakow, Poland – PressPad Sp. z o.o., a digital publishing technology company that works with magazine publishers in App Store since 2011, is launching an upgrade to their news apps platform. With this major upgrade, PressPad will be able to support innovative business models in the news publishing industry with a better paywall implementation to their iOS News apps platform called PressPad News.

The publishing industry is one of the most dynamically increasing and changing fields today. Along with technological development came modern readership models, digital publication trends and needs of brand new, innovative business strategies. At some point, the wide-spread usage of mobile devices and new readersâ expectations forced changes on content publishers. As a result, a growing number of magazines and newspapers are distributing and selling online.

PressPad understands that mobile technology impacts on the publishing industry and, as a result, changing reading habits have made news publishers look for new business models necessary to keep up with the digital revolution and competitors. At stake are more demanding and tech-savvy readers.

PressPad News features:

PressPad News is the news distribution apps platform. The branded news apps take content from the WordPress based website or via the RSS feed. Upon new content arrival, the notification is pushed to the mobile device to let the user know about it happens. The content appears in the app in a legible, mobile-first way. The most important features of the platform are as follows:

* A flexible paywall

* Mobile Ads support

* Custom content analytics

* Google Analytics integration

* Auto-notifications

* Graphical push notifications

Users get a fan-app that keeps updating them about news content and let them read even in the flight mode. Here are the most interesting features to the readers:

* Offline reading

* Keeping up with the latest articles and news

* Saving the most interesting content for the further reading

* Adjusting fonts and contrast

* Text-to-Speech ready

A flexible approach to paywalls in the news app

âWe wanted to deliver these paywall features that are the most desired by modern publishers,” confirmed Michael Opydo, CEO of PressPad. “The paywall which supports the most promising use cases. All in the one product. The publisher chooses the option which is in line with their business model or can even juggle amongst them to test which one fits best.â

PressPad has created a flexible solution that has a potential to improve the revenue stream of the news publisher as well as the number of loyal readers and subscribers. It also guarantees that the lives of news publishers will be full of innovation and revelation.

PressPad has concentrated on how publishers can manage this strategy in a more effective way. This approach allowed to offer a differentiated paywall solution for individual publishers’ needs. As a result, they can constantly use ads as a monetization strategy even though they decide to use a paywall. Another option is an opportunity for the implementation of full access to content without any ads after payment.

A paywall available in the iPhone and iPad apps from PressPad covers the four use cases:

1. Hard paywall – 100% of the content is locked behind the wall in the app.

2. Freemium model paywall – A defined number of articles are available to read for free per month, week or day. After subscribing the full content is available with ads being still visible.

3. Ad-free Freemium model paywall – A defined number of articles are available to read for free per month. Full, ad-free content is available after subscribing.

4. Ad-free model paywall – All the content is available for free but readers see ads – full, ad-free content is available after subscribing.

PressPad connects all these into the one, comprehensive tool for the news publisher – a news distribution channel in the form of a branded iOS mobile app. This mobile technology supports mobile ads, a donation-based model and the freemium model. PressPad apps are available on Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore for Kindle Fire.

PressPad News

Cord Cutters News (Example App)

Screenshot (Example of the app ratings and reviews)

Screenshot (iPad App – Locked)

Screenshot (iPad App – Unlocked)

YouTube Video (Explainer)

PressPad is a digital publishing platform for online magazines, the PDF-based magazines, and book authors. It provides an all-in-one solution for mobile publishing of interactive magazines, loyalty building apps for readers engagement, and e-commerce solution for selling access to PDF issues online. Since founding in 2011 the company not only provides easy-to-use mobile tools for publishers but also educate on digital publishing, app marketing, and content marketing via our blog and online courses. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2013 PressPad Sp. z o.o. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



