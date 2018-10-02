Swatch Makes it Easy for macOS Users to Organize Their Color Palettes

Somerville, Massachusetts – Independent development team Bit Lasso today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Swatch 1.0, their color palette organizing utility for macOS computers. Swatch allows users to organize the color palettes any way that makes sense to them, be it by project, client, or any other method.

Swatch offers users the ability to create and organize color palettes, grabbing colors in any format needed, and use them to work across various applications and projects. Colors can be grabbed from existing PDF and PowerPoint documents, HTML or CSS code in the Mac Clipboard, or the color values can even be entered manually.

“Until now, designers, programmers, and presenters have found it difficult to keep up with all of the color palettes required for use in their daily tasks,” says Bit Lasso founder Mitch Haile. “Swatch makes it easy for Mac users to manage their color palettes with just a few clicks and use them wherever needed. This greatly streamlines the entire process.”

In addition to allowing users to organize their color palettes by project, client, or nearly any other way that makes sense to them, Swatch allows them to grab colors in whatever format required by the project or application.

Features include:

* The ability to import colors from multiple sources

* Export palettes as easy-to-use text snippet for easy pasting into code

* Export entire palette as an image “swatch” to share with other users

* Enter colors manually, from the clipboard, or via the Apple color picker

Swatch’s advanced color grabbing capabilities allow grabbing from nearly any source on the Mac, or if needed, users can manually enter the required hex color values. The app’s exporting capabilities allow copying as an easy to use chunk of text that can then be included in any code or documents for use in presentations, applications, and documents.

The app’s powerful “Copy as an Image” feature allows users to generate a swatch of the entire palette they’re working on. This makes it easy to share the palette with other users via email, Slack, or for use in their graphics environment.

“Bit Lasso has made a name for itself by creating applications like Reveal for Mac that allows users to visually search and compare PowerPoint and Keynote slides,” continues Mitch. “Swatch continues that tradition of excellence by offering Mac developers, designers, presenters, and other types of users a comprehensive utility that allows them to efficiently manage and share color palettes.”

Bit Lasso intends to keep improving Swatch. Mac users who work with color palettes on a daily basis are invited to try Swatch and provide feedback to the developers about how they use the app, and on how the app can be further improved.

* macOS 10.13 or Later

* macOS Mojave 10.14 Compatible

* 64-bit Processor

Pricing and Availability:

Swatch 1.0 is only $9.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Graphics and Design category. Review copies for journalists are available from the developer upon request.

Bit Lasso

Swatch 1.0

Purchase and Download from Mac App Store

Screenshot (Swatch Overview)

Screenshot (Import CSS colors)

Screenshot (Copy Palette to PNG on Clipboard)

Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, Bit Lasso is an independent development firm founded by Mitch Haile. Mitch has extensive experience designing software for data systems in corporate environments. He was an early engineer at ground-breaking compression company Data Domain; Mitch later co-founded virtual machine backup company Pancetera, which was sold to Quantum, a respected data backup company. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Bit Lasso. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



