iPhone XS Guide – Book released for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, & iOS 12

Poole, United Kingdom – Tap Guides is today delighted to announce its latest book: iPhone XS Guide. Available in both eBook and print formats, and brought to you by the expert team at Tap Guides, iPhone XS Guide is packed with top tips and in-depth tutorials. You’ll uncover the history of the iPhone’s development from 2007 to 2018, learn about iPhone XS features such as Face ID, discover how to use iOS 12 and its built-in apps, plus much more.

The iPhone XS is the most advanced device Apple has ever created. It’s made form a surgical-grade stainless steel, it has a gorgeous new gold finish on the front and back, it has better cameras, and of course, there’s a bigger version to choose from: the iPhone XS Max. iPhone XS Guide explores both of these new devices, and unveils everything you need to know about iOS 12. By the time you’ve finished reading iPhone XS Guide you’ll be pro in nearly everything iPhone and iOS related.

Inside you’ll discover:

* The history of the iPhone

* The exclusive features of iPhone XS

* Face ID and 3D Touch

* Detailed app tutorials

* The secrets of mastering mobile photography

* How to edit photos

* Essential Settings and configurations

* Troubleshooting tips

Device Requirements:

* Available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac & Kindle Devices

* Print Length: 512 pages in digital, 212 pages in print

Pricing and Availability:

iPhone XS Guide is $3.99 USD in eBook format, or $9.99 (USD) in print (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the Amazon Store in the Books category.

