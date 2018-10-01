INR Assist App Aids Blood Thinner Patients in Tracking Vitamin K Intake

Revere, Massachusetts – Independent developer, James Hollender is proud to announce the release of INR Assist – for Users of Coumadin or Warfarin 1.0, his new medical app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. INR Assist is designed to help patients on blood thinners keep track of their Vitamin K intake, which is known to affect INR/PT results.

Users can easily keep track of the foods they eat, tracking their calorie, Vitamin K1, K1D, and K2 intake. The app provides fast access to nutritional information for over 8,700 foods, and over 15,400 different food servings, all based on the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference.

“A number of years ago my wife suffered a stroke. As part of her treatment she was referred to the MGH Anti-Coagulation Unit, that would be dealing with monitoring her blood tests for INR/PT,” says the app’s developer, James Hollender. “Although she was provided with a brochure that listed foods containing Vitamin K, I knew there had to be a more comprehensive list. I found one published by the FDA. That became the basis for my Vitamin K and iNutrients apps that have been available for a number of years. My development efforts have led to the INR Assist app.”

The INR Assist app provides comprehensive information in regard to calories and Vitamin K. The nutrients are listed in alphabetical order, and utilizes the entire USDA National Nutrient Database for each nutrient. A lightning-fast search function allows comprehensive access to all needed information from the USDA database. All information is stored locally on the user’s device, so no Internet connectivity is required.

Users can save information for their daily food intake directly from the Search screen. Users pick a serving size, and the number of servings. They can also create custom serving sizes, from 1 to 500 grams. As serving information is edited, the app automatically displays a graphical representation of the various nutrients via a handy color code. A “Customize” section provides a means for users to create their own Custom Color Scale for each nutrient if desired.

Color Codes and Their Meanings Are:

* Black – Extremely High

* Dark Red – Very High

* Red – High

* Orange – Moderately High

* Yellow – Moderate

* Light Green – Moderately Low

* Green – Low

* Light Blue – Very Low

* White – Extremely Low

* Gray – Unknown

Users can store up to a full year’s worth of food serving intake in the app’s Personal Nutrients Data. A handy action button allows users to copy all their food servings to the current day’s list. The My Data section allows anyone to view the complete information available about any intake item by simply tapping the item.

A handy Action button allows users to delete the current food serving, change the number of servings for the current item, change the intake date to move a food serving to another day, or copy the intake item to the current day. A user’s personal data can be safely backed up and restored via iTunes to any Mac or Windows PC.

“It recently occurred to me because many of the Vitamin K app users who were asking to be able to add additional foods, and that just wasn’t possible with the original Vitamin K app, that maybe something in between the Vitamin K and iNutrients apps would be just what was wanted,” continues James. “That’s how the INR Assist app came about. I also created almost identical apps, Coumadin Assist and Warfarin Assist, because users might prefer a name they’re more comfortable with. The functionality is the same for all three apps, but the labeling and some documentation is different for each version.”

INR Assist also offers handy information to aid users in understanding the usage of the app, including definitions of what calories are, calorie recommendations by gender and activity levels. It also offers helpful information about nutrients, weight management, physical activity, fats, food groups, carbohydrates, Vitamin K, Coumadin, and much more.

INR Assist – for Users of Coumadin or Warfarin 1.0 is only $4.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Medical category. Review codes are available upon request. Users must be 17 years of age or older to purchase this app.

James Hollender, a seasoned Information Technology professional, has been familiar with Apple products since the days of the first Macintosh computer, and has been involved with object-oriented programming since the introduction of Java. He currently writes apps in Objective C for the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. His innovative ideas have resulted in numerous suggestions and other awards, including a commendation during the Bi-Centennial from The President of the United States. All Material and Software Copyright (C) 2018 James Hollender. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

