An AR coffee addicted sheep on the App Store

Katowice, Poland – GBTI Games today is proud to announce the release of Sleepy Sheepie AR, their new game title developed for iOS and Android devices. Sleepy Sheepie AR is a single tap game with a touch of augmented reality. Instead of playing on your mobile device screen place the AR game plane on your lawn, driveway, carpet etc and help poor Sleepy Sheepie get as many coffees as possible. The hero of the game is a very special kind of sheep. Just an ordinary grass eater by day, but a genius programmer by night. If only there were enough cups of coffee to last the whole night!

Features:

* Simple controls

* Addictive gameplay

* Fun soundtrack

* Unlimited coffees to collect

How to play game:

* Tap to jump over the obstacle

* Tap to jump and collect coffee

* Gain points with each cup

* Conquer the leaderboard

Sleepy Sheepie AR is as simple as old-school arcade games were. Just load the game and start playing right away! No need for long instructions and exhausting tutorials. Simply tap once to jump over the fence, pillow or to grab a coffee! Challenge your friends! Beat your friends’ high scores! AR feature allows you to put the game plane on your table, floor, etc and move around it to fully appreciate the perks of augmented reality. Get closer to your Sheepie and try to find an “easter egg” content.

Device Requirements:

* Network connection is required

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 77.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Sleepy Sheepie AR is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play. Follow GBTI Games on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all the latest news.

GBTI Games

Sleepy Sheepie AR

Screenshot

App Icon

GBTI Games is a new game studio that combines love of 3D modelling and game development to bring you fun and quirky mobile games. Their team consists of designers and developers that have created many successful award-winning games for other studios before joining GBTI Games. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2013 GBTI S.A. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

