Dropshare 5 for macOS receives major update

Dusseldorf, Germany – Independent software developer, Timo Josten today is proud to announce the release of Dropshare 5, a brand-new major upgrade to his popular secure file sharing tool developed exclusively for macOS. Dropshare is a menu bar application for Drag & Drop upload files, screenshots and even directories to hosting providers like Amazon S3, Rackspace Cloud Files, Google Drive, Backblaze B2, your own server and also Dropshare Cloud. The major update now also adds support for popular file sharing service Dropbox.

Dropshare 5 for macOS introduces a brand new user interface made for macOS Mojave, which supports both Light and Dark display modes very well. With new optimisations, users are now able to upload files to Dropbox, Amazon S3 and Dropshare Cloud of virtually any size. The completely reworked settings offer many new options to set up Dropshare for everyones very-own workflow, including a range of new community-made Landing Page designs to choose from. The popular included service Dropshare Sync, which helped users to keep track of their upload history across their macOS and iOS devices, has been retired and replaced by a more sophisticated and seamless iCloud synchronisation which works out of the box.

System Requirements:

* OS X 10.10 or later

The brand new update is available today. Existing customers can upgrade for a reduced price, and subscribers of Setapp will receive the new update free of charge.

Dropshare is being developed by Timo Josten, an independent software developer. Dropshare Cloud is operated by chaos.cloud UG (haftungsbeschrankt), founded in 2016 by Timo Josten and Tim Buchwaldt.

