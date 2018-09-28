Apimac releases iDatabase 7.1 for iOS – Now supports iPad

Padua, Italy – Apimac today announces iDatabase 7 for iOS, the new release of the popular app that makes it easy for everyone to create databases, inventories, collections and item lists. While the previous version was optimized only for iPhone, the new version becomes universal and can be used indifferently on iPhone and iPad. On iPad it now benefits from the unique features offered by a larger screen showing the list of records and the detail of the records on the same screen. This feature that can increase productivity is now also present on the Plus and Max versions of the iPhone.

iDatabase is the best that can be for those who want to store and quickly search for any information for daily work or leisure. iDatabase is now an universal app, this means that with a single purchase you will have the version optimized for iPhone and iPad.

Without previous experience with databases, you can use the included templates to quickly create and customize databases containing inventories, membership lists, expenses, projects, recipes and more! You can choose from 22 ready-to-use templates and customize them to organize all types of information: Accounts, Books, CD Collection, Classes, Computers, Contacts, Customers, DVD Collection, Events, Exercise Log, Expenses, Inventory, Members List, Mobile Phones, Movie Catalog, Notes, Pet Care, Projects, Recipes, Records, To Do, Vehicle Maintenance. You can also create templates and share them easily with other iDatabase users.

With iDatabase, you have a large number of different fields to enter your information. Store text, images, links, passwords, phone numbers and arithmetic operations, it’s so easily that it is amazing. You can manage your CD collection, store the passwords of your accounts, create an address book containing contact information for your customers or friends, and much more. iDatabase allows you to carry everything with you, in your iPhone or iPad.

If you looking for a specific contact, a book, your account details or a link stored in one of your database, type what you are looking for in the search field and let iDatabase do the work for you. iDatabase can help you, even if you prefer to see the data by scrolling through. In a flash, you can sort the data by any field, and finally, if you share the device with your colleagues or family, or travel around the world and want to keep your personal information away from prying eyes, you can set a PIN to prevent unauthorised access.

All your data is always with you, stored in your iPhone or iPad. So, if you don’t need a specific online service, you can enjoy iDatabase wherever you are, regardless of the availability of internet access.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 28.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

iDatabase 7.1 for iOS retails at a price of $3.99 USD (or equivalent in different currencies) and is available worldwide through the App Store in Productivity category.

