Meadows Variable Data Automation Solutions at PRINT 2018

Schaumburg, Illinois – Meadows Publishing Solutions, the developers of the popular DesignMerge Pro and DesignMerge Catalog variable data software packages, will be demonstrating their full line of workflow automation solutions in booth #551 at the PRINT 18 show in Chicago, from September 30 – October 2, 2018.

The Meadows DesignMerge Pro and DesignMerge Catalog software products are utilized by hundreds of companies worldwide to provide a direct link between Adobe InDesign documents and virtually any external database. DesignMerge software is utilized extensively in the variable data printing, catalog, retail, and financial publication markets.

For variable data printing automation, Meadows will be demonstrating the latest integration of their DesignMerge Pro software with Enfocus Switch, a workflow design and automation solution that streamlines the creation of custom VDP workflows. The DesignMerge Pro integration with Enfocus Switch provides variable data processing services for any Switch flow, allowing users to design and implement fully automated variable data workflows capable of processing thousands of data records in a totally automated fashion.

“This past year, we have seen a definite increase in the number of our clients that have expressed an interest in implementing automated workflow solutions for their VDP projects.”, said John Kriho, president of Meadows Publishing Solutions. “The integration of DesignMerge software with a powerful workflow tool like Enfocus Switch has proven to be a fantastic way for our clients to quickly automate their entire variable data printing processes. The automated control and processing of VDP jobs provided by this system can completely remove manual user interaction, and the built-in preflighting options help to catch common VDP errors before they make it to the press.”

In addition to their Enfocus Switch integration, Meadows will also be demonstrating a cloud-based version of their DesignMerge Server and DesignMerge Queue software. This system allows complex VDP templates, prepared with DesignMerge software for Adobe InDesign, to be processed by web-based applications using the DesignMerge API. Fully personalized, online previews can be generated very quickly, and the system can also support complete variable data production output. The software is designed primarily for integration with web-to-print or print automation systems.

Website

Meadows Publishing Solutions is a software development and integration company specializing in commercial and custom plug-in modules for Adobe InDesign and Adobe Acrobat as well as other extensible technologies. Meadows has developed a number of popular software packages for the database publishing and variable data printing markets, including their award-winning products AutoPrice and DesignMerge. Founded in 1991, Meadows is based just outside of Chicago in Schaumburg, Illinois. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Meadows Publishing Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



