Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Can Update Linked Text Items

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.9, a feature update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of publishers, printers, prepress houses, and ad agencies worldwide. The software helps eliminate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version extends the plug-in’s ability to update modified links automatically in InDesign. In addition to the image links, Output Factory can now update duplicate text items placed and linked on the page with the Content Collector tools. Linked content makes it easier to support both emerging and traditional print and publishing workflows, where users design for different layouts or synchronize boilerplate text on different pages or documents.

“With Output Factory, I’ve got our magazine production down to six minutes from three hours,” says Jeff Middleton, a Toronto, Canada based graphic designer. “Once I set up all my presets, it was insane how fast it was. I load all my InDesign docs into Output Factory, press play, go grab a coffee and come back to my entire magazine.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

* Batch output of InDesign files

* Export every n pages as a single PDF file

* Output files to multiple formats with one click

* Variable output file names

* Create PDF security presets

* Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

* Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for $169.95 USD (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

