New Software Development Solutions for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM

Odessa, Ukraine – CS Odessa is pleased to announce a new enhancement for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12. The new solutions provide a set of vector graphics libraries delivering a complete tool-kit for software modeling and data structure visualization. The family of Software Development solutions is now replenished with new EXPRESS-G Data Modeling Diagrams Solution and Jackson Structured Programming (JSP) Diagrams Solution. These new additions to the ConceptDraw Solutions are free for current users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12.

The Jackson Structured Programming (JSP) Diagrams Solution contains a stencil library composed with 13 special vector objects corresponding to JSP notation: actions, processes, procedures, selection, iteration and other elements required during the Jackson structured development and designing Jackson structured programming diagrams, JSP diagram, Jackson structure (JSD) and Program structure diagrams.

The EXPRESS-G Data Modeling Diagrams Solution provides professionals in software development and engineering with a full notation of EXPRESS data modeling language. It includes a library containing 19 vector graphics icons used for designing EXPRESS-G diagrams, EXPRESS-G Data Modeling Diagrams, and Database Model Diagrams.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12, supported by the ever-growing collection of business solutions is compatible with Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows. It is featured with an improved compatibility with MS Visio 2007-2016. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12 can open and save documents that can be used by Visio 2003-2016 users.

Pricing and Availability:

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12 retails separately for $199 per end user license. It is included in ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 which retails for $499 (USD).

Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphic technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells products internationally through resellers in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe. ConceptDraw is a registered trademark, and ConceptDraw Office, ConceptDraw Solution Park, ConceptDraw PRO, ConceptDraw MINDMAP, ConceptDraw PROJECT, and ConceptDraw STORE are trademarks of CS Odessa. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

