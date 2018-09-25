Money by Jumsoft joins the dark side with macOS Mojave

Vilnius, Lithuania – Jumsoft has launched an update to Money, a popular macOS and iOS finance tracker, which bumps the version number to 5.5. The update is focused primarily on technical and compatibility improvements to make Money compatible with the new version of macOS Mojave. It also brings a couple of noticeable additions: Mac Touch ID support, full Mojave Dark Mode integration and custom-colored tags to add an extra (good-looking) layer for sorting and identifying transactions.

“We are very excited about the release of macOS Mojave, and all new features it has to offer. Mojave brings the highly anticipated system-wide Dark mode and we’ve made sure Money embraces this new look. Our design department have worked overtime revamping colors and interface elements, and Money looks astonishing in dark mode! In addition to this, we have introduced custom-colored tags, which bring new life to transaction tags, substantially improving their usability and effectiveness,” said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “Money 5.5 is more than meets the eye, and thanks to active involvement from our user community, we have made this release of Money its best yet. It contains numerous under-the-hood improvements to enhance and speed-up everything from navigating the interface to syncing your data with iCloud.”

Money for Mac is available worldwide on the Mac App Store and is offered in three price tiers:

* Money Free – designed primarily for trial purposes so users could see if Money is right for them (limited to 100 transactions/accounts);

* Money Standard – a one-time $24.99 purchase allows unlimited access to all Money features with offline (manually managed) accounts and transactions;

* Money Premium – an affordable $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annual subscription plan enabling over 50,000 financial institution connections across 57 countries for automatic data downloads into Money. Opting in for Money Premium unlocks all Money Standard benefits for the duration of the subscription. Money Premium is available as a free-trial for a month, and can be canceled any time.

Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jumsoft is a privately funded company, founded in 2002. Committed to developing highest-quality applications, Jumsoft consists of a team of macOS and iOS experts and enthusiasts who dedicate their time to develop amazing tools for personal and professional use. Copyright 2002-2018 Jumsoft. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iWork and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

