Maintain Releases Cocktail 12.0 (Mojave Edition)

Ekero, Sweden – Maintain today is proud to announce the release of Cocktail 12.0 (Mojave Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS Mojave 10.14. Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. The application serves up a perfect mix of maintenance tools and tweaks, all accessible through a clean and easy to use interface. Cocktail’s features are arranged into five categories that helps you manage various aspects of your computer. It also comes with an automatic Pilot mode that allows you to simply press a button and relax, knowing that Cocktail will take care of the rest.

Disk

* Automatically check S.M.A.R.T. status of disks

* Enable or disable journaling

* Set disk sleep (spindown) time

* Modify standby delay

* Change other disk sleep settings

* Force eject CD/DVD

System

* Run periodic maintenance scripts

* Purge inactive memory and optimize virtual memory usage

* Manage Spotlight indexing

* Erase Spotlight indexes

* Modify Time Machine settings

* Rebuild Launch Services and Help databases

* Rebuild Mail’s Envelope Index

* Update locate and whatis databases

* Force empty the Trash

* Change startup mode or set startup delay

* Disable startup sound

* Disable Notification Center and App Nap

Files

* Clear system caches

* Clear user caches

* Clear font caches

* Clear virtual memory swap files

* Clear temporary files

* Clear Internet caches

* Clear cookies, download lists, form values and history files

* Clear Adobe Flash Player caches and cookies

* Clear applications caches

* Search for corrupted preference files

* Delete unnecessary localization (language resources) files

* Clear and manage (view, print and save) log files

* Delete invisible DS Store files

* Delete locked or inaccessible items

Network

* Change speed, duplex and MTU of network cards

* Easily optimize network settings for common connection types

* Modify IP configuration parameters

* Configure File Sharing settings

Interface

* Customize look and features of Finder, Dock, login window and other system services

* Modify hidden settings of Safari, iTunes and Launchpad

What’s New:

* Added compatibility with macOS Mojave 10.14

* Miscellaneous improvements and enhancements

* Updated Automator actions

* Updated help files

System Requirements:

Cocktail (Mojave Edition) requires macOS Mojave 10.14 to run. Cocktail (High Sierra Edition) for macOS 10.13, Cocktail (Sierra Edition) for macOS 10.12, Cocktail (El Capitan Edition) for OS X 10.11 and Cocktail (Yosemite Edition) for OS X 10.10 are available for download from Maintain website.

Pricing and Availability:

Cocktail is $19.00 (USD) for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website. When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.

Cocktail 12.0 (Mojave Edition)

Maintain develops tailored applications for Mac users. We work towards creating technical solutions which maintain your computer and make it as efficient and easy to use as possible.

