MacX MediaTrans Upgraded – Set the Stage for Data Transfer to iPhone XS

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD Software today announced that its industry-leading iPhone management solution, MacX MediaTrans, is upgraded to support iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR from day one. This allows users to backup content from old gadgets, and transfer data to new iPhones in the world’s No.1 fast way while stopping any data backup and restore errors during the switch.

The iPhone manager was recently updated to support iOS 12 and is fully optimized for iPhone XS (Max), XR and 2018 iPad Pro. To transfer data seamlessly and effortlessly from old phones to the new set of devices, free download the helper at MacX MediaTrans official page.

Reports indicated that pre-orders of iPhone XS/XR on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon are positive, with some iPhone XS Max models sold out minutes after it was open up for pre-orders. Especially in China, iPhone XS pre-orders on JD.com exceeded the first 24-hour record held by iPhone X within two hours. iPhone XS and XR are picking up steam. However, the excitement of old gadgets to new iPhone switch can lead to immediate annoyance if data loss occurs.

Ask an iPhone user their biggest gripe about the switching to a new iDevice and the overwhelming answer will be data transfer – whether iCloud or iTunes, the content transition is usually fraught with issues of any kinds. iCloud backup taking forever, frozen recovery mode, backup won’t be completed, no option to select what to transfer, and problems alike keep haunting users during the transition. In fact, research finds that nearly 67% users would like new, easy ways to transfer data from old phones to new iPhone.

MacX MediaTrans delivers a pristine user experience to manage data on iOS devices. It allows users to backup iPhone photos, HDR pictures, HD selfies, HIFF images or HEVC videos, music, 4k recordings, movies, ebooks, iTunes purchases, Voice memos, Podcasts from old iPhones, and transfer content to iPhone XS (Max) and iPhone XR within just clicks. It’s not subject to constraints faced by iTunes and iCloud, giving users the maximum freedom to move data with no limit on the file format, data volume, file sources, etc.

Designed for today’s media storage needs – including 4K resolution, live photos, HD pictures, huge music library, etc., it has the unrivaled speed for transferring gigabytes of large-size files. Specifically, the “8s-for-100-4k-photos” process is proven to be the world’s fastest data transfer speed, 5-9x faster than other tools on the market. It offers a quick and painless method when one wants to import tons of media files to 512GB/256GB new iPhone XS and XR models.

The simplicity and reliability are particularly attractive for those looking to reduce time and efforts when switching from old iPhone X/8/7/6 to new iPhones. Advanced options are available to further manage data on new iPhone: one click to create customized ringtone for iPhone XS/XR, auto convert non-Apple supported video/audio files into MP4, MP3, AAC, create, edit and bulk delete playlists, photos, albums, and use iPhone as USB drive to store any files, etc.

Pricing and Availability

MacX MediaTrans fully supports iPhone XS/XR/X/8/7/6S/SE/6/5S, iPad Pro/Air 2/mini 4, iPod touch and earlier models. Normally priced at $59.95, it is now half off with various flexible license options offered at steep discounts in celebration of the arrival of iPhone XS, XS Max iPhone XR, 2018 iPad Pro and iOS 12.

MacX MediaTrans 5.6

More Information

MacXDVD Official Special Offer

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games. Copyright (C) 2018 MacXDVD Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



