IGG Software Releases Banktivity 7

Ashland, Oregon – IGG Software today released Banktivity 7, a new version of their personal finance manager. The new version brings Dark Mode for a seamless experience with macOS Mojave, a new calendar view to see past and upcoming bills, real estate tracking with Zillow integration and stock lot selection.

“Banktivity 7 brings some great features to make tracking your finances easier,” says IGG Software’s CEO, Ian Gillespie. “I also know people are just going to love Dark Mode in macOS Mojave.”

New Features:

* Dark Mode makes Banktivity look perfect in Apple’s new macOS Mojave operating system. Every screen was examined and redesigned to take full advantage of this great new way to see your finances.

* Real Estate Tracking allows you to link your loans and mortgages with the properties you own. If your home is in the United States you can automatically update its estimated value using Zillow**. A new view lets you see details about your property like available equity and its estimated value.

* Calendar lets customers see their past and upcoming bills and transactions. This feature, highly requested by customers, also gives a composite total balance of all of your accounts and weekly investment performance.

* Stock Lot Selection allows customers to choose which stocks they’ve sold by picking from their available lots. This is an important feature for those that don’t want to use first-in first-out for their cost basis.

* Trial Version on the Mac App Store allows customers to download Banktivity 7 and try it for free for 30 days. Discounted upgrade pricing is also now available through the Mac App Store for the first time.

Additional Improvements:

Banktivity 7 improves reconciling by allowing customers to choose how to automatically include transactions in each statement. Search was also added to more places so customers can more easily filter their categories, payees, securities and tags. Banktivity features the ability to pay bills from within the app*, schedule transactions, setup budgets, track income, spending and savings rate and much more. Direct Access (purchased separately) and Direct Download allow customers to connect to over 10,000 different banks to download their financial data.

Pricing and Availability:

Banktivity 7 costs $69.99 USD. Customers upgrading from version 5 or 6 purchased either directly from IGG Software or the Mac App Store qualify for upgrade pricing of $34.99 USD. Banktivity 7 requires macOS High Sierra or macOS Mojave. For more information, please contact John Redfield.

* Bill Pay requires bank support for Bill Pay via OFX/Direct Download. Banks may charge an additional fee for this.

** Requires optional subscription to Banktivity’s Direct Access service.

IGG Software, Inc. develops the Banktivity family of personal finance management solutions exclusively for macOS and iOS, including Banktivity for Mac, Banktivity for iPhone, and Banktivity for iPad. Founded in 2003, the Ashland, Oregon based company is dedicated to creating intuitive, elegant and powerful applications, empowering users to budget better, save more, and invest to secure their financial future.

