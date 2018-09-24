The First Mobile AR Escape Room Experience is featured on the App Store

Toronto, Canada – The Pixel Crushers Inc. today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of ARia’s Legacy 1.0.2, a maintenance update to their mobile AR escape room video game for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Since release, the game has been featured over 90 times on the App Store, and is currently #1 under Amazing AR Games in Canada.

ARia’s Legacy is a true implementation of augmented reality. Instead of displaying objects on a table in front of you, it creates a virtual environment around your physical space that has you walking around your room discovering parts that were never there before. Through the power of ARKit, you can immerse yourself in different levels of mystery using an iPhone or iPad, as you uncover the story behind ARia’s sudden disappearance and discover her legacy.

In ARia’s Legacy, you are a part of a team of archaeologists excitedly looking for artifacts at your newest archaeological site. Suddenly, your shovel strikes a chest that you quickly unearth with the help of various tools around you. When you try to open it, you are seemingly thrown into a locked room that is at once familiar and eerily foreign to you. Your only clue seems to be the chest that you found and the name “ARia” ringing in your head.

“With ARia’s Legacy, we created an immersive escape room experience that you can enjoy anywhere at any time,” says Galal Hassan, professor of George Brown College and The Pixel Crusher’s project manager. “Augmented reality is meant to have the player move around. Using your environment to solve puzzles is why AR was born. The most successful AR games are the ones that make you move. This is the future of gaming in AR.”

ARia’s Legacy currently has three episodes with at least a new episode being released every month. Follow the development of ARia’s Legacy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11.3 or later

* 360.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

ARia’s Legacy 1.0.2 is only $0.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Galal Hassan.

ARia’s Legacy 1.0.2

Purchase and Download

Media Assets

The Pixel Crushers is a small independent creative software agency that offers superior app and game development services that shifts your projects into overdrive. Our team consists of senior level developers Galal Hassan and Abdul Algharbi, as well as several graduate designers that have worked on countless projects such as our first release, RoBox and its sequel, Robo X – The Lost Energy. Together, we craft games that make you think! All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 The Pixel Crushers Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



