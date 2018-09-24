Remote Control for Mac updated with highly requested features

Netanya, Israel – Independent developer, Evgeny Cherpak today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Remote Control for Mac 8.8.4, an important update to his remote control app for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch devices. The best remote control with over 6000 positive ratings worldwide gets even better. Remote Control for Mac gets a major update with highly requested features:

* AirPlay controls for audio (and display) to control airplay output of your Mac

* Creation of custom controls for any app on your Mac or website

Now you can control your Mac audio output and stream music from it to your Apple TV or HomePod from your iPhone or iPad. And you can create your own custom control panel for any app on your Mac or any streaming service, in addition to already bundled panels for most popular media apps and streaming services like:

* iTunes

* Netflix

* YouTube

* Amazon Prime Video

* Spotify

* Tidal

* Deezer

* SoundCloud

* Plex

* Kodi

* VLC

* IINA

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac; use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home.

Tired of sitting on the couch, having to handle keyboard and mouse on your lap to control your media center Mac? Use Remote Control on your iPhone as a trackpad and keyboard to comfortably browse on the big screen TV. Using AirPlay Mirroring and an Apple TV, your Mac could be located anywhere in your home. Simply select your Apple TV from the list of available AirPlay devices and control your Mac from the comfort of your couch or bed.

You can even start any app on your Mac, send your Mac to sleep, wake it up and perform many more useful actions to control your Mac remotely. All you need to do is download the Mac Helper application and connect your Mac and iOS device to the same WiFi. Remote Control will guide you through the simple setup process.

Supported Languages:

Remote Control for Mac supports English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish and Traditional Chinese languages.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (supports Apple Watch)

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 30.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Remote Control for Mac 8.8.4 is $9.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Evgeny Cherpak.

Evgeny Cherpak

Remote Control for Mac 8.8.4

Screenshot

App Icon

Located in Netanya, Israel, Evgeny Cherpak is an independent developer. His mission is to fill the gaps in the Apple eco-system integration. Evgeny’s apps are designed to offer iOS and macOS users the ability to use the devices to improve their productivity, streamline tasks, and offer more time to enjoy life. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Evgeny Cherpak. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

