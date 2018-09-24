Noodlesoft Releases Hazel 4.3 With Mojave Support

New York, New York – Noodlesoft is proud to announce the availability of Hazel 4.3 for Mac OS X. Hazel 4.3 adds support for Mojave, Apple’s latest release of macOS, as well as other new features and fixes.

Hazel 4.3’s interface has been updated to fully support Mojave’s new Dark Mode, with new colors, icons, and other touches to make Hazel look right at home on Apple’s new OS. This version also includes various improvements, tweaks and fixes to the interface for all versions of macOS, including the ability to take advantage of wider System Preferences window used in certain regions. Hazel is also ready for the new privacy protections added in Mojave.

Other new features include the ability to relocate folders, allowing for replacement of folders across all your rules, alleviating having to manually reset folders on all your rules. Hazel also includes numerous other fixes and enhancements.

Version 4.3 is a free update for registered 4.0 users. Users with licenses for version 3 or earlier can upgrade for $10 (USD).

About Hazel:

Hazel is a housekeeper for your folders and files. Using Hazel’s powerful rule engine, you can easily create workflows that keep your files organized automatically. Hazel also features options for managing your Trash and includes an intuitive application uninstaller.

