LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Supports macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of LinkOptimizer 5.2, a compatibility update to its image workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks helping InDesign users reduce the link size, save processing time and production costs, and repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version introduces support for the upcoming macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to the licensed users of version 5. Users of earlier versions can update to LinkOptimizer 5 at a discount.

“Today LinkOptimizer batched a huge book project and another magazine project in minutes vs. hours. Now I can take the afternoon off and drink beer,” says Brian Donahue, owner of Bedesign studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Thanks for freeing up my afternoon, rather than doing production work.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Adobe Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. The software offers the following main features:

* Resize links to match their InDesign dimensions at a target resolution

* Convert colors and apply ICC profile

* Batch process InDesign files

* Merge layers and delete hidden ones

* Convert image formats

* Optimize files for web and mobile devices

* Run a Photoshop Action on each image

As a result, users can save gigabytes of disk space and hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

