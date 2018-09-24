Finer Focus brings an Even Better Dark Mode to macOS Mojave

San Diego, California – Finer Focus, already the ultimate in Desktop Ambience, brings its ability to reduce – and even eliminate – all desktop visual distractions to macOS Mojave. And in doing so, Finer Focus takes Mojave’s Dark Mode to the next level by giving users even greater ability to fine-tune the ambience of their Mac.

Users can further darken the entire desktop, fade out background windows, blur desktop icons, and more. They can even make everything on their desktop behind the front window disappear entirely, putting 100% focus on the front window. No other App gives users such control over the appearance of their Mac.

Furthermore, by reducing desktop visual distractions, Finer Focus makes it is easier to focus, easier to be creative, easier to get things done. Users can explore with the sixteen built-in Finer Focus themes. Each theme has its own characteristics, such as color and varying amounts of dimming, blurring and fading.

For example:

The “Night Time” theme simply dims the everything around the frontmost window with a simple, transparent black. The “Ethereal” theme makes the Menu bar, Desktop icons and background windows transparent, creating a clear contrast that greatly highlights the front window. The “Pure Zen” theme completely fades away the user’s entire desktop – leaving *only* the frontmost window for the ultimate elimination of distraction. Each theme can also be fully customized by the user. Users can choose any color they wish. And they can independently specify how much to:

* Dim the Desktop

* Dim the Menu bar

* Dim the Dock

* Fade Desktop Icons

* Fade the Menu bar

* Blur the Desktop and its Icons

* Blur the Menu bar

* Blur the Dock

Users can also configure Finer Focus itself. They can control the speed at which Finer Focus reacts to their actions as well as choose from various ways to temporarily hide all Finer Focus effects should they wish to do so, giving them complete control over Finer Focus and their desktop environment. And all of Finer Focus is accessible at any time via its Menu bar icon.

System Requirements:

* “Mojave” (10.14)

* “High Sierra” (10.13)

* “Sierra” (10.12)

* “El Capitan” (10.11)

Pricing and Availability

Finer Focus is free to download and comes with a 15-day free trial. Users can purchase Finer Focus for $4.99 (USD).

Located in San Diego, California, SpriTec Software creates apps for the macOS platform, including Finer Focus, the award-winning SuperTab for Mac and ZipTite for Mac. SpriTec Software is helmed by Ando Sonenblick, an Apple/GoPro/Adobe/DivX veteran with over 30 years of development experience. All Material and Software Copyright (C) 2018 SpriTec Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, macOS, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

