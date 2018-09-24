A Better Finder Rename 10.33 adds support for macOS Mojave Dark Mode

Canach, Luxembourg – publicspace today is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 10.33 of its 10th generation batch file renaming solution for the Macintosh. A Better Finder Rename has long been the most complete file renaming solution on the market and has transformed the tedious and time-consuming task of renaming multiple files into a simple matter of seconds for tens of thousands of creative professionals across the world. It is based on twenty years of listening to our users and addressing their requirements to the best of our abilities.

A Better Finder Rename is a sophisticated tool that caters for the full range of file renaming tasks encountered by the modern creative professional. Its streamlined interface includes an instant preview feature that eliminates guess work and reduces error. The tool features capture time and date extraction (EXIF JPEG and most RAW formats) for digital photographers, ID3 tag extraction for music lovers, regular expression support, plain-text file import for renaming from databases and many other advanced features.

The renaming engine is capable of handling very large renaming jobs with ease and it meets file renaming challenges, such as file name conflicts, swaps and dependency cycles that other such tools leave unaddressed, head on. The renaming engine leverages all the latest Mac OS X technologies by using a 64-bit multi-threaded architecture based around the Core Data database system.

Version 10 introduces Change Highlighting within its Instant Preview table to make it easier than ever to dial in the correct settings. The Multi-Step Rename Interface, which enables even the most complex renaming tasks to be addressed, gets a major overhaul to make it much easier and more intuitive to use. The new Preview Pane provides extensive information about any selected file including a graphical preview of the file’s contents and its meta-data. Finally, version 10 features a new graphical style that merges seamlessly with the Mac OS X 10.11 El Capitan aesthetics.

Version 10.33 adds support for macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark Mode.

“A Better Finder Rename” is ideally suited for creative professionals, digital photographers, web masters, music collectors, audio specialists, users who need to transfer files from Windows or UNIX, as well as for all other Macintosh users who routinely deal with large numbers of files.

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.7 Lion or later

* 15 MB Hard Drive space

Upgrades:

Version 10 is a free upgrade for customers who have purchased A Better Finder Rename after the 1st of January 2015 or who own a forever upgrade. Discounted upgrade prices are available from our web store and start at $12.95 (USD) for a single user license.

Pricing and Availability:

A Better Finder Rename may be purchased for $19.95 (USD). Family, Business and Enterprise licensing is also available. Customers may chose to include a “forever upgrade” with their purchase.

publicspace

A Better Finder Rename 10.33

Download A Better Finder Rename

Online Store

Screencast of version 9 (Tool Demonstration)

publicspace was founded by Frank Reiff in 1996 with the aim of producing affordable best-of-breed software for the Macintosh. In the past decade, our A Better Finder series of file utilities and our MacBreakZ personal ergonomic assistant have become familiar fixtures of the Macintosh community. publicspace also produces “The Big Mean Folder Machine” and Vitamin-R. Copyright (C) 2018 publicspace. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Mac are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

