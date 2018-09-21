DEVONthink To Go 2.6.4 adds compatibility to iOS 12 and iPhone XS Max

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies updates its iOS document and information manager DEVONthink To Go for compatibility to iOS 12. The new version also supports the new display size of the iPhone XS Max, brings workflow improvements, and fixes bugs. The update is free and recommended for all users.

DEVONthink To Go is DEVONtechnologies’ document and information management solution for iOS. Serving as repository for a large variety of data types it lets users keep their important documents with them at all times. It offers a rich set of organizing features as well as built-in viewers and editors for many file formats. Document provider and file provider extensions make documents available in other apps, and an encrypted synchronization keeps all data in sync with other iOS devices as well as with its Mac counterpart, DEVONthink, without compromizing the user’s privacy.

Use DEVONthink To Go to put all your text files, PDFs, notes, images, and bookmarks into your pocket and have them at hand even when you are not connected to your office network or the internet.

* Take your documents with you

* Organize your data on the go

* Use super-fast full text search

* Sync locally, via WebDAV, or Dropbox

What’s new in DEVONthink To Go 2.6.4:

DEVONthink To Go 2.6.4 brings compatibility fixes for iOS 12 as well as adjustments for the new iPhone XS Max screen size. In landscape orientation DEVONthink To Go shows item lists as an overlay. This makes it possible to navigate databases while retaining the view of the current document.

In addition, DEVONthink To Go 2.6.4 improves the workflow when creating, grouping, or searching for items. It eliminates unnecessary taps, e.g. by directly navigating to newly created items. Tapping search results dismisses the iPhone software keyboard, and bookmarks created from PDF page links are properly named automatically.

The update also improves the legibility of on-screen text by using the easier-to-read San Francisco font for text documents. Headers in item lists are no longer semi-transparent which makes them better readable.

iOS 12 and the new iPhones are solid updates for Apple’s mobile device fleet. We had to iron out a few glitches that always come with a larger operating system update. But we’ve also used the day for updating some internal components and for removing older code on our side. Together with some workflow and interface enhancement this makes DEVONthink To Go 2.6.4 more robust and productive than ever,” comments Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann, President of DEVONtechnologies.

On the sync side version 2.6.4 takes the guesswork out of using shallowly synchronized databases while the device operates as a Bonjour sync server at the same time. Informative texts and warnings explain which settings might have unexpected effects. Of course, version 2.6.4 fixes issues and improves the overall reliabilty of DEVONthink To Go too.

Device requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 10.0 or later

Availability and Pricing:

DEVONthink To Go is available world-wide for $14.99 USD (or the equivalent amount in other currencies) through the iOS App Store in the Productivity category. Some features require a one-time in-app purchase. Customers find more information about our apps on the DEVONtechnologies website. Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann also posts news, opinions, previews, and public betas in the company blog Devonian Times.

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, USA. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 DEVONtechnologies LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

