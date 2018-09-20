New Product Release: Pomfort Introduces the Silverstack Offload Manager

Munich, Germany – Pomfort, a leading provider of professional software solutions for digital media assets and color management in motion picture and broadcast production, today announced the immediate availability of the Silverstack Offload Manager. The Silverstack Offload Manager is based on the proven Silverstack copy and verification technology, and enables a secure, transparent, and easy handling of camera backups.

The Silverstack Offload Manager is tailored to the needs of anyone backing up camera footage on set. It offers an intuitive and highly effective way to complete all offload tasks for productions of any size and any budget. All offloaded media can be documented in clearly structured and automatically created offload reports.

The Silverstack Offload Manager supports all kind of camera formats including RAW sequences, as well as photos, sound files, and other production documents. This gives the user full flexibility to work in any kind of production environment.

The software is based on the market-leading Silverstack copy and verification technology, that productions around the world have trusted in for years. All files are copied using the common checksum methods xxHash, MD5, and SHA1. A two-step copy process consisting of the copy, as well as a separate verification step, makes sure that all backups are complete.

The Silverstack Offload Manager enables an intuitive and easy to handle copy process that gives users full transparency about their copy results. The automatically created offload reports document all copy jobs, and confirm that all offload tasks have been processed.

The Offload Manager comes with an additional benefit for productions that already work with Silverstack XT: During the backup process, the Silverstack Offload Manager extracts all camera metadata in the background. This metadata can be exported to Silverstack XT, where users can then manage, playback, and QC the project if required.

Features in the Silverstack Offload Manager:

* Single- or multi-destination backup of camera cards, with support for all camera formats

* Automatic creation of comprehensive offload reports to document all copy jobs

* Highly secure handling of camera footage, including the use of checksum methods xxHash, MD5, and SHA1

* Two-step copy and verification process to ensure copy completeness

* Export of projects, including camera metadata, to Silverstack XT and Silverstack Lab

“With the Silverstack Offload Manager, Pomfort has created a very compact and handy tool that can easily be used by anyone who is backing up camera footage on set”, says Vincent Zettl, DIT and long-term user of Silverstack. “The Offload Manager is perfect for smaller productions, that often don’t need the whole data management functionality of Silverstack, but still want to be sure that all their backups are done securely. For bigger productions I can see myself using the Offload Manager to run copy jobs on a second machine, and then manage all data in Silverstack XT.”

System Requirements”

* Intel Mac with Mac OS X 10.12 or higher

Pricing and Availability

The Silverstack Offload Manager is available as a 1-year license for USD 139 / EUR 119, or as a project license starting from USD 35 / EUR 29.

The Silverstack Offload Manager can be purchased at Pomfort’s web store. A 10-day free trial version is available for download.

