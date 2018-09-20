Dejal announces Simon 4.3 – Server Monitoring Tool

Portland, Oregon – Dejal Systems, LLC today announced the immediate availability of Dejal Simon 4.3, the essential server monitoring tool for macOS. It checks web pages, FTP and DNS servers, local or remote ports or volumes, and other services for changes or failures, and notifies you via email, sound, speech, Twitter, SMS, HTML reports, and other means.

Add tests to Simon to track updated sites, to alert you when an important server goes down or recovers, check on Samba SMB, take periodic screenshots of the system, track posts and new comments on your or friends’ blogs, check for web mail, make sure a key application is running, get notifications of updates to favorite news and entertainment websites, keep an eye on auctions, and many other uses.

Services include Web (HTTP) to check web pages (including secure ones, and supporting POST and cookies), FTP files and directory listings, DNS, Ping servers, see Twitter updates, watch a local Application, capture periodic Screenshots, watch for System Log Errors, and more. Plus, you can easily add your own services via custom port connections, AppleScripts, shell scripts, or Perl, PHP, Python, etc.

Use filters to avoid dynamic content and detect changes in the output of the service and other filters. You can look at multiple portions, or the 10th occurrence, find via simple text matching or powerful regular expressions. You can also remove HTML tags or numbers from the text, result in a change or failure if some text is found or missing, only detect a change if a number changes by some threshold, or is out of range, and many more possibilities.

Receive notification of changes, failures, and/or recoveries via various Actions, auto-generated Email messages, Growl notifications, Twitter updates or direct messages, SMS messages, an audible Sound, or customizable Speech. You can use custom scripts and port sessions for notifiers too.

HTML reports enable remote viewing of a summary and/or details of Simon monitoring. Reports can be saved to a local web server, or uploaded remotely. Customizable templates (with several examples provided) allow embedding in a web page, using a compact format suitable for viewing on PDAs and cellphones, creating a RSS feed, and more.

Version 4.3 is a free update for licensed Simon 4 customers. Changes include:

* Mojave dark mode and compatibility

* Added the ability to follow or not follow a meta refresh for each test

* Several improvements to the pause and auto-pause functions

* A number of refinements of services and filters

* Updated the default data

* Plus many other improvements

Language Support:

* English, French, German, Chinese

System Requirements:

* Intel Mac

* OS X version 10.10 or later

* 60 MB disk space

Pricing and Availability:

Dejal Simon 4.3 is available for a limited time for $59.00 USD (normally $99.00), and available as a full-featured demo. This is a free update for licensed Simon 4 users, with upgrades from version 3 available for $29.00 (normally $49.00). Simon is also available via Setapp.

