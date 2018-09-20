Date Virtual Girls in Augmented Reality on your iPhone

Las Vegas, Nevada – WET Productions Inc. today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of My Virtual Girlfriend AR, an augmented reality dating simulation game for IOS devices. My Virtual Girlfriend AR utilizes augmented reality allowing the player to date virtual girls in real life environments, bringing the dating simulation game genre to a whole new level.

Available on iOS devices that support ARkit, My Virtual Girlfriend AR features thousands of girls to choose from and date, each with unique personalities and appearances. The goal of the game is to charm your way into the heart of your virtual date and eventually get her to fall in love with you. It combines both humor and light romance for a unique gaming experience.

“We wanted to bring the My Virtual Girlfriend series to the next level by incorporating Augmented Reality into it, and through the help of our new team member and AR specialist, Kristof Giber, we were able to do just that,” said Mike Amerson, President of WET Productions. “Our ‘My Virtual’ series of dating games have been wildly popular, and having amassed over 10 million downloads over the 8 years it has been available on iPhone. We hope to keep fans of the game happy by bringing them one step closer to reality, through augmented reality.”

Device Requirements:

* You must be at least 17 years old to download this app

* iPhone and iPads

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 142 MB

Pricing and Availability:

My Virtual Girlfriend AR is $2.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Mike Amerson.

My Virtual Girlfriend AR

Purchase and Download

YouTube Video (Trailer)

Media Assets

Founded in 2003, WET Productions Inc. is an independent studio co-founded by industry veterans Mike Amerson and William Mallouk. Focused on development for mobile platforms, the company strives to make unique games that have broad appeal. Copyright (C) 2003-2018 WET Productions Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



