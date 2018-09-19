Typinator, PopChar, and KeyCue are ready for macOS Mojave and dark mode

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today released Typinator 7.7, PopChar X 8.4, and KeyCue 9.1 and makes all their productivity utilities compatible with macOS Mojave, including support for Dark Mode. Mojave offers quite some compelling new technologies and features. The most eye-catching of them is obviously “Dark Mode”. Dark Mode is a dramatic new look that helps you focus on your work. Dark Mode, however, requires explicit support by third-party apps to yield the desired homogeneous user experience.

Ergonis Software proudly announces that the new releases of Typinator, PopChar X, and KeyCue are not only compatible with Mojave, but also support Dark Mode. This makes Ergonis products first-class citizens on Apple’s newest macOS version.

“Since day one, Ergonis Software has been committed to provide high-quality macOS products that ‘just work’. To achieve this goal, we put a lot of effort into our products behind the scenes to make them do their job flawlessly, fast, and unobtrusively. It is therefore no surprise that we are ready to release updated versions of our products right in time – just a few days before the official release date of macOS Mojave.” said Christoph Reichenberger, founder and CEO of Ergonis Software. “Said that, I am also glad to mention that the newest versions of our products still run on older OS versions back to OS X 10.7 (Lion).”

Since Mojave contains some substantial changes under the hood, you should upgrade to Typinator 7.7, PopChar 8.4, and KeyCue 9.1 before switching to Mojave in order to avoid compatibility issues and to ensure a seamless transition to Mojave.

In addition to compatibility with Mojave, PopChar X 8.4 adds support for Unicode 11.0, including the new Emoji 11 characters, and comes with a new built-in layout for Emojis. KeyCue 9.1 adds support for Emoji 11.0 as well and allows searching for emoji characters also on the emoji category level. Furthermore, all new releases contain many improvements and enhancements, and are therefore recommended upgrades for all users, even if you do not yet switch to Mojave.

