MacX MediaTrans Updated for iOS 12 – Back up iPhone to Avoid Data Loss

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD Software announced today that the flagship iOS data management tool MacX MediaTrans has been updated to fully support Apple’s newly launched iOS 12. Apple users can rest assured that they can always take advantage of the fastest way to back up their data and get enough space on iPhones before they upgrade to iOS12.

MacX MediaTrans supports all iDevices running on iOS 12, including 2018 newly-released iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and new iPad Pro. Get the latest version at MacX MediaTrans Official Page.

iOS 12 focuses on delivering a swathe of significant performance improvements for the largest variety of Apple devices, available for all phones from the iPhone 5S upwards. However, even if the old phones were eligible for iOS 12, installing it was a gamble. At a size of 2.77GB, updating to iOS 12 places a high burden on 16GB and 32GB variants of iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7. Based on the past experience, iOS 12 upgrade is also fraught with risks of getting the phones stuck in data backup & restore, or even worse, the data loss nightmare.

To help get both recent and older iPhones ready for iOS 12 upgrade, today, continuing the company’s long-standing track of delivering day one support of iOS, MacXDVD offers full support for iOS 12 in its world’s fastest iPhone data management solution – MacX MediaTrans. It is by far the most efficient alternative solution to iTunes, leading in speed, supported file types, storage management options, easiness, and more.

Depending on the size of the files, the program can reduce the backup time up by 40%-90% than its competitors. Files like photos (HEIC, PNG, JPG, TIFF), 4K/HD recordings in HEVC or H.264, music and movies (purchased or not), ringtones, books, etc. can be backed up to the computer and restored to iDevices in a flash. iOS users of small storage can also reclaim gigabytes of iPhone space to avoid “Not Enough Storage” issue during the software update by transferring the large-size video files and mass deleting the storage-hogging photos, albums, and other data.

There are advanced capabilities to convert incompatible videos into iPhone MP4/MP3, export HEIC photos in JPG, create own ringtones, mount iPhone iPad as hard drive, and manage media library, etc. Simply drag-and-drop clicks, users can leverage the latest features of iOS 12, and even switch content from older iPhones or Android to new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, no waiting or struggles.

Pricing and Availability

MacX MediaTrans is normally priced at $59.95 (USD) for a single license copy with lifetime free upgrade and one-to-one top-level technical support. To celebrate Apple’s new releases and help users back up iPhone files easier, the iPhone data transfer tool now is 40% off in MacXDVD’s official Special Offer.

MacX MediaTrans 5.6

MacXDVD’s official Special Offer

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games. Copyright (C) 2018 MacXDVD Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



