Default Folder X 5.3 supports Mojave, enhances tracking of recent files

Denver, Colorado – St. Clair Software has updated Default Folder X to version 5.3 today. This release of its award-winning utility for enhancing Open and Save dialogs delivers full support for macOS 10.14 Mojave and and tracks recently-used files more comprehensively. It also adds a number of user interface improvements, including the option to add separators to its Favorites menu.

Default Folder X’s custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Pop-up menus let you quickly navigate your folders and open Finder windows. Previews, file information, Spotlight tagging and comments are there when you need them. Open, save, and get back to work: Default Folder X speeds your workflow by making file management fast and efficient.

The changes in Default Folder X 5.3 include:

* Support for macOS 10.14 Mojave.

* You can now add separators to your Favorites menu to visually organize it.

* Default Folder X tracks recently-opened files more intelligently, recognizing files that the macOS Recent Items list doesn’t see.

* The user interface for Default Folder X’s drag-and-drop drawer under Finder windows has been improved.

* A number of compatibility issues and bugs have been fixed.

* iBooks, Books and Newtek LightWave are now supported.

For a complete change history, visit the URL listed below.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.10 through 10.14

Pricing and Availability:

Default Folder X 5.3 is a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are $34.95 (USD) and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95. Please see the St. Clair Software web site for screencasts, screenshots, a full change log, and additional feature information. St. Clair Software strongly recommends that anyone using Default Folder X install this update.

Based in Denver, Colorado, St. Clair Software is a privately held company that has been specializing in utilities and custom software solutions for the Macintosh since 1988. St. Clair Software can be contacted at: St. Clair Software, 271 S. Emerson Street, Denver, CO, USA 80209. Copyright (C) 1988-2018 St. Clair Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, Macintosh, macOS and Finder are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

