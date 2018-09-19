AnyTrans Offers Users A Seamless Transition to iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and XR

Chengdu, China – iMobie Inc., a leading iOS and Android related software company, today is honored to introduce AnyTrans 7.0.0, a top-notch iPhone manager for iPhone and Android users to make a seamless transition to iPhone Xs/Xs Max/XR. Available for Mac and Windows, now users can get a simpler solution from iPhone to iPhone, and Android to iPhone.

Compared to iTunes and iCloud, AnyTrans makes it a breeze to transfer 34+ types, 1000+ items – such as messages, contacts, photos and anything they want to the new iPhone. All is just a matter of clicks, saving plenty of time as well. Moreover, users can freely select and move only what they need from any devices to the target one, instead of a whole restore.

“Having received lots of feedback from our users who complained about the complexity of iTunes, and the slow speed of Move to iOS, we hope to find a simpler & faster way for both iOS and Android users to move data to the new iPhone,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. “Given that, we developed our all-in-one iPhone manager AnyTrans to help them stay away from the pain of tedious data migration. The key point is, it allows most types of data like music, books, ringtones to move to the new iPhone Xs/Xs Max/XR.”

Make a flexible switch from iPhone to iPhone, even from Android:

Move All Contents from Old iPhone to the New One:

Photos, videos, messages, etc., are vital to users. Unlike iTunes and iCloud, AnyTrans brings a faster solution to migrate these essentials from the old iPhone to the new one. And no data will be lost. Now, with one click, all stuff will be fully moved to the new iPhone in perfect order, even custom settings and wallpapers.

Transfer the Most Types of Android Data to New iPhone:

Compared to Move to iOS, AnyTrans is able to migrate almost all the types of data from Android devices, faster and more stable. It’s capable to transfer music, ringtones, photos and more to the new iPhone seamlessly. Absolutely, it will auto covert Android content to iOS compatible formats on the fly.

Migrate Only Desired Stuff from Old iPhone/Android to New iPhone:

Only want to move some stuff to the new one? AnyTrans can make it. It transfers only needed items from the old iPhone/iPad, even Android phone to the new iPhone, no matter for a whole conversation, a specific photo, or video collection. No more endless waiting, it smartly and rapidly copies their favorite stuff to the new iPhone in minutes, saving lots of new iPhone storage as well.

Pricing and Availability:

AnyTrans 7.0.0 is available for both Windows and Mac. License available from iMobie online store.

AnyTrans 7.0.0

Download AnyTrans

Online Store

