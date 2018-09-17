Pictar One Plus camera grip supports New iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR

Jerusalem, Israel – miggo announced today its versatile Pictar One PLUS DSLR-style smartphone camera grip is fully ready today to support the new iPhone models Xs, Xs Max and XR and is one of the first photo accessories to immediately fit the new iPhones.

Pictar One is an add-on camera accessory grip that offers DSLR-like ergonomics for iPhones, powerful camera-like controls along with a shutter button and four other control wheels for adjusting settings such as exposure and zoom. It addresses mobile photographers of all levels who wish to get more from their smartphone camera and want that good feeling of firmly holding and easily controlling a traditional camera.

Pictar One gives more powerful control of the iPhone camera that’s not possible directly with the iPhone. Unique features only possible with the Pictar One include an ergonomic body with expandable iPhone attachment system – future proofed to fit current and future iPhones; Anti-slip grip preventing the phone from slipping out of the hand and falling – even taking a picture with gloves; and one-handed grip to securely shoot vertically or horizontally.

One-handed quick access to all Camera features through five external control buttons. These five external buttons on the Pictar One grip paired with the user-friendly Pictar App provide turbo-charged access to all of the juicy camera features at your finger tips with a simple click or swipe. These features provide tremendous time savings and convenience for quickly and efficiently grabbing the shots wanted at the right moment versus taking precious time and effort to click through the camera menus and finding the right features and settings.

Pictar One also comes with a connecting hook for a strap and designated wrist strap for easy carrying and keep the precious iPhone from falling, along with a padded carrying case and metal carabiner for secure attachment to a bag or belt loop.

Pictar One retails for $109.99 (USD) and is available at miggo online, and retailers including BH, Adoroma and Amazon. miggo is also offering 10 percent discount on any Pictar until September 30, 2018. The coupon code for enjoying the discount is “IPHONE10%OFF”

miggo was established five years ago to bring photography lovers innovative and fun products that make the photography experience more enjoyable and successful. With decades of experience in product development in the field of photography, miggo develops and markets breakthrough products for smartphones, DSLR cameras, drones and action cameras. The company headquarters are located in Israel and its development center is located in the UK. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 My Miggo Group LTD. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

